FLOWERY BRANCH — Big chunks of yards. That is what Cherokee Bluff and specifically running back Jayquan Smith did to Greater Atlanta Christian in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday night.
Smith rushed for 259 yards as the Bears remained undefeated with a 38-17 win over the Spartans.
“It was big plays,” GAC coach Tim Hardy said. “Two big pass plays in the first half. Runs we had bottled up but they broke away. We had opportunities to make plays and we didn’t. They did a nice job of driving the ball on us.”
Each team was held without a score on its opening possession. Each of the following four possessions ended in a score. GAC (4-7) opened the scoring when quarterback Josh Sharpe hooked up with Will Hardy on an innocent looking curl pattern on its own 34. Hardy, however, turned to the inside and raced all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. Branan Rountree’s extra point was good and the visitors held an early 7-0 lead.
The lead lasted three plays. On third-and-six from its own 14, Cherokee Bluff (11-0) quarterback Sebastian Irons rolled to his right and floated a pass down the center of the field. On the receiving end was Marlion Jackson, who gathered in the pass and raced 86 yards for the score. Michael Arbour’s kick tied the game at seven.
On the Spartans next possession, the Bears held and forced a punt from the goal line. However, a roughing the punter against Cherokee Bluff gave GAC a first down. Nine plays later, Rountree converted a 30-yard field goal to put the Spartans on top 10-7 at the start of the second quarter.
Cherokee Bluff, the Region 7-AAA champion, responded decisively. After Smith was tackled for a six yard loss on first down, Irons connected with Colby Harrison on a 32 yard completion to the Spartans 45. From there, Smith hammered the GAC defense with four runs totaling 45 yards. Smith scored on an inside handoff from the five to cap the drive.
The teams took a breather from scoring as each was held on its next possession. GAC found itself in great position after a short Bears punt which was downed at the Cherokee Bluff 44 to start its drive. However Sharpe’s pass attempt was deflected in the secondary and intercepted by the Bears’ Sam Stribling.
Cherokee Bluff then moved down the field and faced a fourth-and-one on the Spartans nine with 25 seconds left. Bears coach Tommy Jones elected to go for the field goal to increase the lead to seven heading into halftime. GAC defenders broke through the line and blocked Arbour’s 26-yard attempt and the teams went into half with Cherokee Bluff leading 14-10.
In the first half, GAC gained 48 yards rushing on 13 carries for a 3.7 average. Sharpe was 5-for-11 passing, totaling 124 yards. Cherokee Bluff amassed 89 yards rushing on 19 attempts for an average of 4.7 per attempt, with Smith accounting for 80 of the 89 total yards gained on the ground. In the air, Irons was four-of-seven for a whopping 178 yards with the average completion netting 44.5 yards.
On the first play of the second half, Smith swept left and was stood up after a five yard gain. However the senior kept his legs churning, shed the would be tacklers, kept his feet in bounds and raced 69 yards for a touchdown. Arbour’s extra point gave the Bears a 21-10 lead. The 11-point advantage lasted three plays.
A Gannon Hearst run for three yards and a Sharpe to Hardy pass netted seven more. Then Sharpe connected with Hardy on a straight fly pattern and the Virginia commit beat the defender and hauled in the pass and outraced the defense for the score to cut the lead to 21-17 less than two minutes into the second half.
After holding Cherokee Bluff on downs and forcing a punt, the Spartans moved into the Bears territory. But Gianlucca Tiberia fumbled after an eight yard run and Stribling recovered the ball for Cherokee Bluff on the 36.
Cherokee Bluff used Smith liberally and often, even converting a fourth-and-two on the Spartans 11 to keep the drive alive. Brayden Nance capped the drive with a two yard run off tackle to up the Bears advantage to 28-17 with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter with the Spartans at midfield and trying to rally, Sharpe had his arm hit as he attempted to connect on a deep ball. The pass fluttered barely over the line of scrimmage where Carter Daum intercepted for Cherokee Bluff.
The Bears drove as far as the GAC two where it faced fourth down. Jones, the long time Dacula head coach, who now leads Cherokee Bluff, rolled the dice and went for the touchdown but a false start penalty moved the ball back to the seven where Arbour was sent in and converted a 23 yard field goal to increase the lead to 31-17. Smith then iced the game with a 73 yard touchdown scamper late in the final quarter.
Despite the first round exit, Hardy was proud of how his young team responded after a rough 0-4 start. “This was a challenging year for us, but two things this team did was they remained positive and we improved throughout the year.”
Cherokee Bluff 38 , GAC 17
GAC 7 3 7 0 — 17
Cherokee Bluff 7 7 14 10 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
GAC: Will Hardy 78 pass from Josh Sharpe (Branan Rountree kick) 6:05
CHEROKEE BLUFF: Marlion Jackson 86 pass from Sebastian Irons (Michael Arbour kick) 4:30
SECOND QUARTER
GAC: Rountree 30 FG, 10:58
CHEROKEE BLUFF: Jayquan Smith 5 run (Arbour kick) 8:39
THIRD QUARTER
CHEROKEE BLUFF: Smith 69 run (Arbour kick) 11:39
GAC: Hardy 65 pass from Sharpe (Rountree kick) 10:24
CHEROKEE BLUFF: Brayden Nance 2 run ( Arbour kick) :34
FOURTH QUARTER
CHEROKEE BLUFF: Arbour 23 FG, 7:01
CHEROKEE BLUFF: Smith 73 run (Arbour kick) 4:24
