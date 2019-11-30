ATLANTA — It may seem hard to imagine finding much to be upset about in a lopsided win over an in-state archrival.
However, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his staff had at least a few legitimate concerns following Georgia’s 52-7 rout of Georgia Tech before a listed sellout crowd of 55,000 Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Most notable among those concerns were a pair of first-half turnovers, two of three by the fourth-ranked Bulldogs (11-1) on the game, plus a mishandle on a surprise onside kick that could have given the Yellow Jackets (3-9) some momentum.
They didn’t, thanks to a stout effort by the Georgia defense, but Smart knows his team can ill afford such lapses when they return to Atlanta next week to take on top-ranked LSU in the SEC Championship Game next week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The good news, from his perspective is how his players addressed those miscues among themselves at halftime even before he could, and it resulted in a cleaner second half.
“It wasn’t a big message (at halftime),” Smart said. “It was just players challenging players. That’s what it’s about. When you’ve got leaders on your team and they don’t think you’re playing to your capabilities and you’ve got guys willing to challenge guys, as a coach, I love it. When guys challenge each other, I don’t have to.”
The other issues revolved around personnel. After sitting out the first half of Saturday’s game due to what Smart termed a violation of team rules, receiver George Pickens will have to sit out the first half of next week’s game after being ejected following an altercation with Tech’s Tre Swilling after a touchdown in the third quarter.
“(Pickens) was suspended the first half for a violation of team rules, and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Smart said. “Then, unfortunately, he got an undisciplined penalty, and when you make undisciplined decisions, regardless of what’s done first, you pay a penalty for that. He won’t be able to play the first half of next week. When you make emotional decisions, that’s what happens.
“So we’re going to help George. We’re going to help him grow up, try to make better decisions so he can help our team. But that’s unfortunate.”
In addition, leading rusher D’Andre Swift left the game in the third quarter with what Smart called a shoulder contusion following a play in which he fumbled for the second time on the day.
While Smart is confident Swift will be able to play next week, the Bulldogs’ offensive depth will be tested if he can’t, to go along with the absence of Pickens in the first half, plus receiver Lawerence Cager, who underwent successful ankle surgery Friday, and is doubtful to return even for the bowl game or playoffs, according to Smart.
Dog-gone good defense
The reason the first-half blunders didn’t wind up coming back to bite Georgia was the dominance of the defense, which came into Saturday’s game leading the SEC and ranking No. 2 nationally by allowing only 10.7 points per game and ranking No. 5 in the nation by allowing only 267.8 points per game.
The Bulldogs outperformed even those impressive numbers Saturday, stifling Tech to just 139 total yards and seven points, and forced Tech to punt a school-record 13 times in one game.
They were even more impressive in allowing the Jackets to convert the two first-half turnovers and the onside kick into just seven points despite taking over in Georgia territory on each occasion.
“We came out a little bit sluggish, even in warm-ups,” said linebacker Monty Rice, who led all tacklers with eight on the day. “We battled through some adversity and sudden changes (in possession) during the game. … But we never hung our heads. We just kept playing.
“We just wanted to go out there and put out the fire. … It’s a testament to how hard we fight on defense. Every inch, every yard, they’re going to have to come take it.”
Remembering Brandon
While honoring the eight seniors on its active roster, Tech also honored one more member of the senior class who holds a special place in the hearts of his teammates.
The parents of defensive lineman Brandon Adams, who died March 23 after collapsing while practicing step dancing with is fraternity, were presented with his framed jersey by redshirt junior defensive lineman Chris Martin, one of 12 different players to don Adams’ No. 90 signifying the player deemed the Yellow Jackets’ greatest teammate each week.
Davis strikes gold for Tech tight ends
When Tyler Davis hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from James Graham with 10:58 left in the first half, it didn’t more than pull Tech to within 17-7.
It also presented something of a milestone for the program, and in particular the tight end position.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound redshirt senior became the first Jackets tight end to score a touchdown since Colin Peek caught a 10-yard scoring strike from Taylor Bennett with 2:00 left in the second quarter of what would become a 31-17 loss to Georgia on Nov. 24, 2007.
When Paul Johnson became head coach the following season, he did away with the tight end position in his spread option offense, which prompted Peek to transfer to Alabama.
Davis’ TD was the first for a Tech tight end after Geoff Collins reinstalled the position when he became head coach last season, but it wasn’t the first time he had found the end zone this season.
He also caught a two-point conversion pass from Graham with 12:25 remaining in Tech’s 38-22 loss to North Carolina on Oct. 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
“Everything will continue to evolve,” Davis said of the development of the tight end in the new Tech offense. “It will come. It takes time. You can't fix this thing overnight. (I’m) proud that these guys are so bought-in. They're every step of the way. They want to do everything possible to give everything and that's what I’ll take away — how proud I am of these guys.
Odds and ends
Pressley Harvin III’s record 13 punts also set a school record for gross punting yardage in a single game of 587 yards, breaking the old record of 553 yards set by Rodney Williams against Florida State in 1997. Harvin also averaged 45.2 yards per punt, while Georgia’s punter, Norcross grad Jake Camarda, averaged 46.2 yards on just four punts. …
Another Gwinnett grad, Greater Atlanta Christian’s Tyler Cooksey, recovered the muffed punt on the Georgia 17-yard line that set up the Jackets’ only score in the second quarter. …
Buford grad David Curry had another strong game for Tech, recording five total tackles, including one for loss, forcing a fumble and adding a pass breakup.