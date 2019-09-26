The latest class of inductees was announced Thursday for the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame, which holds its induction ceremony and luncheon on Friday, Nov. 1, as part of the Florida-Georgia football weekend.
Georgia linebackers Jarvis Jones and Rennie Curran, a Brookwood grad, will be inducted at the 24th annual luncheon inside the West Club at TIAA Bank Field. Also part of the 2019 class are former Florida defenders Brandon Spikes and Brad Culpepper.
"The Florida-Georgia game is one of Jacksonville’s longest running traditions, and one of the most storied rivalries in college football,” said Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry. “Every year, the Hall of Fame Luncheon allows us the opportunity to recognize some of the most talented student-athletes and coaches and highlight the tremendous impact and strong connection this game has to our city.’’
Jones only played in two Georgia-Florida games, but he made his presence known during each game. In 2011, Jones had four sacks and a forced fumble to lead Georgia to a come from behind victory over the Gators. Jones made an even bigger impact on the 2012 game; a top 10 matchup with the SEC East on the line. He totaled 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles, the last forced fumble occurred with two minutes left in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Dawgs.
Jones was named a two-time consensus first team All-American; first team All-SEC, SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and broke David Pollack’s single season sack record with 14.5. He was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Curran amassed 298 tackles in his career, including 24 tackles for loss. In 2009, he led the SEC in tackles with 130, collected All-American honors, as well as first team All-SEC honors for the second straight year and was named one of Georgia’s permanent team captains. He was a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi and Chuck Bednarik awards. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2010 NFL Draft and is currently a renowned keynote speaker, author and personal development coach.