Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae made a final-round surge and tied for third Tuesday in the Georgia Women’s Open, a Georgia PGA Section event at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega.
Bae, a rising sophomore for the Georgia Bulldogs, followed a first-round 69 with a 4-under-par 68 in the final round. She tied for third at 7 under with Emma Jandel of Dayton, Ohio.
Harmie Constantino, Bae’s UGA teammate, won the tournament at 13 under with rounds of 66 and 65. Thomasville’s Jessica Welch was runner-up at 8 under.
Esther Park of Duluth also finished in the top 10, tying for ninth at even-par (71-73).