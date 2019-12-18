The Georgia football lives and dies with its big offensive line. With two of them leaving early for the NFL, the Bulldogs began to replenish the cupboard by signing four linemen it hopes are capable to continuing the tradition of excellence.
The Bulldogs’ bounty of linemen includes four-star tackle Tate Rutledge (6-6, 315) from the Darlington School in Rome, Austin Blaske (6-5, 280) of South Effingham, four-star tackle Chad Lindberg (6-6, 315) of League City, Texas, and Devin Willock (6-7, 330) of Paramus, N.J.
Georgia also tried to add depth at wide receiver and signed Justin Robinson (6-4, 200), who just finished helping Eagle’s Landing Christian win its record fifth straight state title, four-star Marcus Rosemy of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who was ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the country, and Arian Smith (6-2, 180), who was ranked the No. 14 wide receiver in the country.
“We were able to address a lot of our needs today,” coach Kirby Smart said. “I really feel like, when you talk about wide receiver and you talk about offensive line, what we’ve got leaving and what we need on our roster, we were able to attack some of those areas and still have work left to be done hopefully in both areas.”
Georgia may have signed its heir-apparent to Jake Fromm with the addition of Carson Beck (6-4, 225) from Jacksonville, Fla. Beck is a four-star recruit who was ranked as the nation’s No. 8 pro-style quarterback. Beck threw for 1,843 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.
“Excited as I can be,” Smart said. “This guy’s come to camp since maybe his ninth-grade year, has grown up and gotten better each and every year. He’s been a winner.”
Beck could join the team in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl.
The Dogs also signed running back Kendal Milton of Clovis, Calif., the first Californian signee since 2006. A five-star recruit, he was ranked as the No. 6 running back in the country.
The defense was led by the signing of five-star linebacker Mekhail “M.J.” Sherman (6-2, 235) from Washington. He was ranked as the fourth-best outside linebacker in the country and was named first-team All-America by MaxPreps.
The defensive line got a shot of size and talent with the signing of Jalen Carter (6-4, 305) from Apopka, Fla., Warren Brinson (6-4, 305) from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and Nazir Stackhouse (6-3, 305) from DeKalb’s Columbia High School.