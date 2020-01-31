Terry Fair, who helped lead Georgia Basketball to the 1983 NCAA Final Four, passed away of natural causes Thursday evening in his hometown of Macon. He was 59.
Fair was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs from 1979-83, culminating his college career by leading Georgia to an improbable Final Four appearance in the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 1983.
“Terry was a player who never thought about ‘me.’ He was always thinking about the team,” former UGA head coach Hugh Durham said. “He played so hard defensively and would do whatever you asked him to do for the team. Those are the things that I remember most about him as a player.”
Among Georgia’s career statistical leaders, Fair completed his career in Athens as the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in steals (194) and games played (123) and also ranked No. 2 in rebounds (923), No. 4 in points (1,492) and No. 9 in assists (177). Today, Fair still ranks No. 2 in rebounds, No. 10 in points and No. 6 in steals.
Fair arrived in Athens in the fall of 1979 as a centerpiece of what was then the Bulldogs’ greatest recruiting class ever along with Dominique Wilkins, Derrick Floyd and Lamar Heard. Fair was a consensus All-American as a senior at Southwest Macon High School after he led the Patriots to the 1979 national championship while averaging 21.1 points and 15.2 rebounds per game.
Fair, Wilkins, Heard and Floyd helped lead the Bulldogs reach numerous firsts during their careers. Georgia earned its first postseason bid ever in 1981 with an invitation to the NIT. The Bulldogs returned to the NIT in 1982 and advanced to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden.
In 1983, Georgia secured its first-ever invitation to the NCAA Tournament after winning the SEC Tournament. Fair was named the championship game’s MVP by CBS after scoring 19 points in the title tilt against Alabama. He helped the Bulldogs upset both No. 3-ranked St. John’s and No. 8-ranked North Carolina at the NCAA East Regional in Syracuse, N.Y. Fair scored a career-high 27 points and also had nine rebounds, five steals, three assists and three blocks in the “Sweet 16” victory over St. John’s and earned a spot on the Regional’s All-Tournament Team.
“We were at the East Regional and Terry had a great game against St. John’s,” Durham said. “Terry had an amazing game and an amazing stat line. So now we’re playing North Carolina in the Elite Eight and Terry gets into foul trouble. He picked up his third or fourth foul early in the second half and comes out. I put Richard Corhen in, and Terry never gets back into the game. Corhen came in, and we had it going.
"Terry was coming off that monster game and he, like everyone, wanted to play at the next level. Terry Fair never said one negative thing about not getting back into that game. I’m saying all this to show you what kind of player and teammate Terry was.”
The Bulldogs then dropped a 67-60 decision to eventual national champion N.C. State in the NCAA semifinals in Albuquerque, N.M.
“Now, here’s another story for you,” Durham said. “We had the team out to the house one time and I don’t know how many pounds of ribs we had. Malinda (Durham’s wife) could probably tell you. Terry went through and took so many ribs that some of his teammates didn’t get any. He thought about his teammates first when we were between the lines on the basketball court. Once he got to another type of line – the buffet line – he sure forgot about his teammates.”
Fair was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the fourth round of the 1983 NBA Draft and went on to play professionally in Israel for a decade. He was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
