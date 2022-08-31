Paris_Gane_v_Tuivasa_Face-Off

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) (L-R) Ciryl Gane of France and Tai Tuivasa of Australia face off during a UFC photo session at Bassins du Champ de Mars on August 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

 Jeff Bottari

In its history, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has never shied away from aggressively expanding into new markets despite obstacles. This Saturday, Sept. 3, the UFC makes its first appearance in Paris.

The card is headlined by a Heavyweight title contender bout between Frenchman and No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane and No. 3-ranked fan favorite Tai Tuivasa. France has long been starving for mixed martial arts. The sport was banned in France in for 15 years — the country cited the sport’s “dangerous nature” as reason for the banning.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.