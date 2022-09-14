MMA: UFC 241-Assuncao vs Sandhagen

August 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cory Sandhegen lands a hit against Raphael Assuncao during UFC 241 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 Gary A. Vasquez

Despite its underrated nature, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 card has the potential to be one of the best cards of the year.

In the main event, former interim title challenger, and No. 4-ranked Bantamweight Cory Sandhagen clashes with No. 10 Song Yadong in a matchup of dynamic strikers. Sandhagen has lived in title contention for the majority of his career. On Saturday night, the 30-year-old New Jersey native will look to rebound from two consecutive losses.

