This Saturday, August 9 a pivotal light heavyweight clash between No. 6-ranked Thiago Santos and Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill headlines the UFC Vegas 59 card inside the UFC Apex.
Santos has shown major knockout power with 15 knockouts in his 22 victories overall. In 2019 at UFC 239, Santos gave then light heavyweight champion Jon Jones problems all night with his constant pressure. Following the fight with Jones, it was revealed that Santos had torn his ACL, MCL and PCL. Santos also tore his meniscus in his left knee.
Since the devastating injury, Santos has not been the same, the man that once made forward pressure his hallmark now seems timid in some of the striking exchanges. Santos is badly struggling with a 1-3 record in his last four octagon appearances, with his only win coming by knockout versus Johnny Walker. In order for Santos to keep his top-10 ranking he must be victorious Saturday and recapture his aggressive style.
Hill has always been confident in his skills. Since coming off Season 3 of Dana White Contender Series, Hill has arguably been the show’s most successful alumnus, posting a 10-1 record. Hill’s only loss came at UFC 263 versus Paul Craig, and during that fight Hill battled through a dislocated arm. Since the loss to Craig, Hill has hit his stride with consecutive knockout wins versus Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.
Hill’s trifecta of speed, striking and jujitsu could make him a nightmare for the rest of the light heavyweight division. This fight is an intriguing matchup of the power of Santos versus the speed of Hill.
In the co-main event at Welterweight, No. 13-ranked Geoff "Handz of Steel" Neal looks to get back on track vs. No. 6-ranked Vicente Luque. Both men come in to Saturday night with a willingness to strike, posting significant strike accuracy percentages above 50%.
The keyword that surrounds this fight is consistency. Consistency has been a problem for Neal recently in his career. Neal looked like he had the potential to be a champion when he rattled off five consecutive victories in the UFC after completing on the contender series in 2017. The win streak included impressive knockouts of Mike Perry and Niko Price. Neal has cooled off considerably recently seemingly coming out flat in his last three octagon appearances posting a 1-2 Record. Neal will have to refocus facing Luque who has won four out of the last five fights.
Luque will look to erase the image of a Lopsided loss to Belal Muhammad his last time out. Luque is one of the more well-rounded fighters in the Welterweight division, the Brazilian has amassed 21 victories overall with 11 knockouts and eight submission victories. Look for Luque to use his jujitsu in an effort to neutralize the power of Neal. As both men look to climb their way back into title contention, Saturday’s co-main event holds substantial importance in the Welterweight division.
Not to be overshadowed, UFC Vegas 59 and the UFC Apex is the backdrop for the Ultimate Fighter season 30 finale. Throughout the last 17 years, the Ultimate Fighter has been one of the most influential shows in the history of combat sports. When it first aired in 2005, the show allowed viewers to understand the sport of MMA and get to know the fighters along the way. The Season 1 finale was a war between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar that may have been the biggest moment in UFC history. UFC president Dana White has said many times that the fight between Griffin and Bonnar in April 2005 saved the UFC and pushed the sport into the modern era. The Ultimate Fighter has also produced many champions like Michael Bisping, Julianna Pena and Kamaru Usman.
This season on the Ultimate Fighter, the heavyweight division and women’s flyweight division was showcased. The teams were coached by rivals Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. Saturday marks one of the few times that the Ultimate Fighter finale takes place after the coaches have already fought. In the heavyweight bout, it is an all-team Peña affair between Mohamed Usman, brother of Season 21 Ultimate Fighter winner and current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and former NFL football player Zach Pauga.
Mohamed Usman will look to follow in his brother’s footsteps and become a champion on the Ultimate Fighter. After playing defensive end at the University of Arizona, Usman made the transition to mixed martial arts. Coming to the Ultimate Fighter from the professional fighter’s league, Usman spoke about how the tragic death of his son was the driving force for him to compete. Team Peña’s Usman has used his strength and a strong overhand right to advance to this opportunity for a UFC contract. Usman biggest win came in the semifinals in a closely contested decision victory against team Nunes No. 1 pick Eduardo Perez.
The massive frame of Usman could pose problems for Pagua, but the former Colorado State fullback and Houston Texans tight end may have the advantage in terms of athleticism. Throughout the season, Pagua showcased both power in his hands, as well as the ability to grapple effectively. The fact that Pagua comes from an elite training camp like elevation fight team, where Pagua trains with the likes of Curtis Blaydes and future UFC Hall of Famer Alastair Overeem could play a factor as well. With contracts on the line, fans won’t want to miss this heavyweight clash.
Also on the main card, the women’s flyweight Ultimate Fighter season 30 finale between team Nunes’ Brogan Walker and team Peña’s Juliana Miller is a battle of experience versus youth. Walker came into the Ultimate Fighter with experience in one of the most prestigious promotions for women’s mixed martial arts Invicta FC. While in Invicta FC, Walker battled current UFC fighters Miranda Maverick and Erin Blanchfield. Walker fought through a nagging knee injury all season long, but that did not stop the native of Guam from powering her way past Laura Gallardo and Hannah Guy to reach the finale. At the age of 26 with just three fights under her belt, Juliana Miller entered the Ultimate Fighter house with an edge and will to win. Miller’s will to win was on display in a comeback victory over rival Claire Guthrie. Using her quality striking and Jujitsu, the underdog from San Diego propelled herself to the finals. Miller’s arrival in the finals, meant that three out of the four fighters competing will be representing team Peña. The question in this women’s flyweight bout between Brogan Walker and Julianna Miller who will be able to rise to the occasion and earn a UFC contract.
Also on the main card in a classic striker versus grappler matchup at heavyweight No. 14-ranked Augusto Sakai takes on Moldavian prospect Sergey Spivak. Sakai enters Saturday night hanging on to his top-15 ranking by a thread having lost three out of his last four fights. Sakai’s three consecutive losses have all come by way knockout. Given his recent troubles in the standup, Sakai may try to use his weight advantage in the clinch. If the American top team product tries to be productive in the clinch, he may be playing right into Spivak’s hands. The Moldovan has an extensive wrestling background and boast a takedown percentage of 60%. Spivak’s 60% take down percentage is the third best in UFC heavyweight history. With a record of 14-3, the polar bear will look to build off his knockout victory over Greg Hardy in March.
On the prelims, fan favorite Sam Alvey looks to earn his first victory in four years and snap his eight-fight losing streak as the veteran faces Polish prospect Michal Oleksiejczuk. Alvey’s eight consecutive losses tie him with BJ Penn for the longest losing streak in UFC. At lightweight, Terrance McKinney returns to the octagon with his fan friendly style, looking to rebound from his loss to Drew Dober, as the Seattle native takes on Erick Gonzalez.
The Ultimate Fighter showcase continues on the prelims at middleweight as Ultimate Fighter season 29 winner Bryan Battle returns to UFC Apex looking to improve on his 7-1 record versus Takashi Sato. As the historic 30th season of the Ultimate Fighter comes to close, dreams become reality. Fans won’t want to miss this 12-fight card. The action begins with the prelims at 7 p.m. on ESPN. For the main card at 10 p.m., the action continues on ESPN.
