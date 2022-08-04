MMA: UFC 263-Craig vs Hill

Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jamahal Hill during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 Mark J. Rebilas

This Saturday, August 9 a pivotal light heavyweight clash between No. 6-ranked Thiago Santos and Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill headlines the UFC Vegas 59 card inside the UFC Apex.

Santos has shown major knockout power with 15 knockouts in his 22 victories overall. In 2019 at UFC 239, Santos gave then light heavyweight champion Jon Jones problems all night with his constant pressure. Following the fight with Jones, it was revealed that Santos had torn his ACL, MCL and PCL. Santos also tore his meniscus in his left knee.

