Following a fantastic weekend of fights in Phoenix, Ariz., at UFC 274, where the UFC recorded its 15th consecutive sellout, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns home to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this weekend for a clash between top-three light heavyweights.
No. 1 contender Jan Blachowicz will try to climb his way back into title contention against No. 3-ranked Alexsandar Rakić in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event that was originally scheduled for March 26 in Columbus, Ohio. Unfortunately, Blachowicz was forced out of the bout due to an injury that caused the former champion to be temporarily paralyzed on one side of his body, according to mmafighting.com. Fully recovered now, Blachowicz will look to put his lackluster performance at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi — where the man known for his “polish power” looked rather listless relinquishing the belt to Glover Teixeira — behind him.
At age 39, the question looming for Blachowicz is whether he can reignite the fire that once propelled him to battle back from a rocky 2-4 start in the UFC, all the way to becoming a two-time UFC lightweight champion. The task for Blachowicz as he steps in the cage Saturday night is a tall one as Rakic has taken off like a rocket since entering the UFC in 2017. The native of Austria has been victorious in six out of seven octagon appearances, pushing his overall record to 14-2. Rakic has become one of the most powerful punchers in the light heavyweight division, scoring nine knockouts in his 14 victories overall, including knockout victories over Devin Clark and UFC veteran Jimi Manuwa.
Look for Rakic to try to test Bachowicz’s chin early and try to get the early knockout. As the fight progresses, Blachowicz will likely look to use his wrestling, as he has the clear advantage on the ground tallying a takedown accuracy percentage of 53 percent, compared to Rakic’s 29 percent accuracy. Whether the fight stays standing or goes to the ground, Saturday's main event is a must watch with major title implications.
The light heavyweight division will stay in the spotlight for Saturday’s co-main event as UFC veterans Ryan “Superman” Spann and Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba face off. This fight was originally scheduled back in February, and fans have been patiently waiting for Cutelaba’s return to the octagon after becoming a viral sensation. In a victory by decision over Devin Clark, Cutelaba broke many of Clark’s teeth, making for some interesting post fight pictures.
Saturday's co-main event is truly a contrast in styles. Cutelaba is a pure knockout artist, with 12 of his 16 victories coming before the final bell. Out of Moldova, Cutelaba’s willingness to create chaos often creates entertaining fights. In contrast to Cutelaba, Spann is a very well-rounded fighter, possessing both knockout power and expertise on the ground with submissions. The Fortis MMA Product boasts five victories by submission and 11 by knockout in 19 total victories. Look for this fight to turn into a grappling match of sorts as both men will look to avoid their opponent's knockout power. There is a common saying in fighting “styles make fights.” The power and wrestling of Cutelaba versus the well roundedness of Spann should make the co-main event a very intriguing fight.
Also on the main card, in the bantamweight division, Davey Grant takes on Louis Smokla. Both men are looking for a path towards consistency in the bantamweight division. Grant is badly in need of a win, after losing two in a row to rising stars Marlon Vera and Adrian Yanez. For Smokla, the Hawaiian native has alternated results in his last six octagon appearances, going 3-3. The matchup between Smokla and Grant seems to be relatively even on paper. Both men land about four significant strikes per minute. In the area of wrestling, both fighters have a takedown accuracy near 40 percent. It will be interesting to see if the winner of this fight can use that fuel as the spark to rise up the rankings in the bantamweight division.
In the women’s flyweight division, Amanda Ribas makes her debut at 125 pounds versus No. 1 contender Katlyn Chookagian. The concern for Ribas early in her young career has been her propensity to get knocked out. She has already been knocked out twice. Luckily for the Brazilian, Chookagian has registered zero knockouts in her UFC career. Chookagian has 10 victories in the UFC, all of them by decision, which is a UFC record. Despite the lack of power, Chookagian has been wildly successful competing in the upper echelon of women’s mixed martial arts compiling a 17-4 overall record. The New Jersey native uses her volume striking to have success in the octagon. Look for Chookagian to try to establish her jab early and use her kicks to keep out of striking distance.
Ribas is lethal on the ground with her wrestling and jujitsu. Will Ribas make a statement in her flyweight debut or Will Chookagian continue her success and finally get another shot at Flyweight gold? All questions will be answered when the octagon door locks this Saturday.
Normally for a non-pay-per-view card, the prelims don’t have much depth, but that is not the case for UFC Vegas 54. The prelims will shine a spotlight on women’s mixed martial arts, as well as showcase top prospects in the men’s divisions. The opening prelim takes place at middleweight as a pair of undefeated prospects face off. Season 29 Ultimate Fighter contestant Andre Petrovski faces fellow wrestler Nick Maximov. Undefeated 10-0 Japanese prospect Tatsuro Tario makes his highly anticipated debut at flyweight. Also on the prelims, the women’s strawweight division takes center stage as No. 13-ranked Angela Hill looks to get back in the win column versus No. 12-ranked Virna Jandiroba . In the women’s flyweight division, top prospects Andrea Lee and Vivane Araujo square off. In the lightweight division, fan favorite Michael Johnson makes his return to the octagon versus Alan Patrick.
UFC fans can watch all 11 fights on ESPN2 starting with the prelims beginning at 7:30 p.m., then continuing with the main card at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.