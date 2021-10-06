Last weekend's UFC Vegas 38 card was overshadowed by a controversial no-contest in the co-main event bout between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus in the middleweight division.
The bout was stopped due to an accidental clash of heads. The bout has been rebooked for a UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 13.
The biggest star coming out of UFC‘s Vegas 38 card was undoubtedly Casey O’Neill. O’Neill cruised to a victory Saturday, defeating Antonina Shevchenko via second-round knockout. At 8-0, O’Neill could very well be the next challenger to women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko has looked unbeatable and the UFC is in serious need of a new challenger for the champion. O’Neill may get the call very soon.
This Saturday Oct. 9, the Women’s Strawweight division shines in the main event spotlight as No. 4-ranked Mackenzie Dern takes on No. 6 Marina Rodriguez. Dern makes her first main event start boasting a 14-1 MMA record. Dern is currently on a four-fight win streak, including a win over Nina Nunes.
Dern will likely use her submission game to try to counteract Rodriguez’s elite striking ability. Rodriguez has out struck a majority of her opponents in terms of total number of strikes. Dern has earned seven submission victories out of her 14 wins overall. While both women have notched 14 victories, Rodriguez has shown drastically more knockout power than Dern with six knockouts in her 14 victories, compared to Dern’s zero knockouts. Striking accuracy also gives the edge to Rodriguez. Rodriguez has a striking accuracy percentage of nearly 53 percent compared to Dern’s 45 percent striking accuracy percentage.
For Dern, the path to victory seems simple. The game plan seemingly would be for Dern to use her wrestling to get the fight to the ground and work for a submission. Rodriguez will use her striking to keep Dern from getting inside. The outcome of the main event could have major title implications in the Strawweight division. The winner of Saturdays main event could very well be in line for the next title shot as the division waits on the outcome of the Strawweight title bout between Rose Namajunas and Weil Zhang in November at UFC 268.
All of Gwinnett County will be tuned in to the co-main event, as Berkmar alumnus Jared Gooden returns to the octagon looking to build off of his last octagon appearance where Gooden scored his first UFC victory with a vicious right hand resulting in a first round knockout against Niklas Stolze in July. Gooden possesses excellent striking, landing nearly 5 significant strikes per minute. Expect this fight to be a slugfest, as both men are capable of ending the fight with one punch. Gooden has amassed eight knockouts coupled with six submissions in his 18 MMA wins. Gooden’s opponent Randy Brown, like Gooden, is an extremely well rounded fighter. Brown has six knockouts and a five-submission victories in his 13 wins overall. It should be an interesting fight in the Welterweight division; hopefully Nite Train rolls to his 2nd straight UFC win.
Also on the main card, UFC veteran Tim Elliott returns to the octagon in the Flyweight division. Elliot is searching for his third straight win against Matheus Nicolau. The downfall for Nicolau may be inactivity. Since leaving the UFC in 2018, Nicolau has only fought three times. Nicolau is currently on a three fight-winning streak.
The main card opener takes place in the Middleweight division between decorated collegiate wrestlers Deron Winn and Phill Hawes. Winn was a three-time state champion in Missouri during high school and earned All American Honors at NAIA Linderwood University. Hawes won a Junior College National Championship at Iowa Central Community College at 197 pounds before transferring to division one Iowa State. At 7-2 in the UFC, Winn has proven to be the more effective wrestler averaging nearly 5 takedowns per fight. Winn also has a take down accuracy percentage of 52 percent. The difference in this fight will be the striking aspect; at 11-2 Hawes is currently on an eight-fight win streak, and for Hawes seven of those eight wins during this streak have come via knockout. Hawes' striking is also accurate. Hawes boasts a 71 percent significant strike accuracy percentage. The biggest advantage Hawes will have Saturday is in his 7 1/2 inch reach advantage. This fight shapes up to be a classic striker versus grappler matchup.
On the prelims, UFC fans were scheduled to see some notable names including Jamie Pickett, Charles Rosa and Sam Hughes. Unfortunately we are reminded that we are still living in a pandemic, as both Pickett and Hughes had corner men test positive for COVID-19. Nevertheless it still promises to be a great day of fights. Saturday’s card has a special afternoon start time with all the action on ESPN plus. The prelims begin at 1 p.m. and the main card begins at 4 p.m.
