Last Saturday’s trilogy deciding fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor ended in anti-climactic fashion with McGregor breaking his leg near the end of the opening round.
The unfortunate leg break, gave Poirier his 20th UFC victory by TKO (Doctor stoppage).
Poirier dominated in the stand up with a few right hands that stunned McGregor, forcing him to go for emergency take down attempts and submission attempts. Taking the fight to the octagon floor was a tactical mistake for McGregor and Poirier took advantage in a major way. After escaping multiple McGregor guillotine attempts, Poirier controlled the fight on the ground for over two minutes with a barrage of short elbows to the head.
With 13 seconds left to go in the first round, the fighters returned to their feet. McGregor turned to throw a punch and broke his own leg, fracturing his tibia and fibula. Despite the abrupt end to the trilogy, it is clear that Dustin Poirier is on the top of his game and McGregor has fallen off a bit, losing three out of his last four fights.
After the fight, McGregor was immediately campaigning for a fourth fight with Poirier, saying “this is not over!' McGregor even stooped low to take shots at Poirier‘s wife, Jolie, saying “your wife’s in my DM’s, Hey baby!" The future is uncertain as far as another fight between the two warriors, but UFC President Dana White implied that he would be in favor of it.
Poirier has bigger things to worry about as he became the third fastest man to 20 UFC wins, behind Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre, Poirier now has the most knockouts in light weight history at eight. The knockout of McGregor afforded "The Diamond" the opportunity to fight for the lightweight title against Charles Olivera in the near future.
Looking forward to this Saturday, July 17, The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to The Apex as rising star Islam Makhachev takes on top 15 contender Thiago Moises in the lightweight division. Luckily for Makhachev, the Russian native is coached by possibly the greatest light weight of all time in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov. At 19-1 and on a 7 fight win streak with quality wins over Drew Dober and Nik Lentz Makhachev seems to be an unstoppable force with his excellent wrestling, which he has used to get his five submission victories. His opponent Thiago Moises will be the Russians toughest test to date. Moises is on a three fight win streak of his own with wins over Alexander Hernandez, Bobby Green and Michael Johnson. Moises, a Brazilian, trains out of one of the best gyms in the world at American Top Team in Florida. Moises is a jujitsu practitioner with six submission victories out of his 15 wins. So fans should expect this fight to take place primarily on the octagon floor.
In the co-main event, we have a very intriguing matchup as UFC legend and former bantam weight champion Miesha Tate comes out of retirement to face Marion Reneau. Coincidently enough, while Tate is coming out of retirement, Reneau is it going into retirement. Saturday night will be her last fight in the UFC.
Tate has fought some of the best in the UFC including Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. When asked about why she came out of retirement, Tate told BJ Penn.com “I want to fight again. Time is valuable and support systems are available and that’s something thing I didn’t have throughout my career. I am excited now to have a good support system and good coaches.'
The prelims are at 7 p.m. on ESPN and the main card is at 10 p.m. also on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.