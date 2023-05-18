The UFC’s fourth appearance on ABC last Saturday was a record-breaking one packed with noteworthy performances.
In Charlotte, the UFC broke its all-time attendance record for a domestic fight night as 18,712 fans sold out the Spectrum Center. For clarification, a fight night is a non-pay-per-view card. The record-breaking attendance in Charlotte further proves that business is booming for the UFC.
The night was punctuated by a trio of first-round finishes. In the main event, Jailton Almeida proved he belongs in the upper echelon of the heavyweight division. The Brazilian continued his dominance moving to 5-0 in the UFC with a first-round submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik by rear-naked choke. At welterweight, 25-year-old Irish phenom, Ian Machado Garry stole the show. Moving to 12-0, Garry vaulted to number 13 in the welterweight rankings with a slick first round knockout of veteran Daniel Rodriguez.
Saturday night, UFC legend Matt “The Immortal” Brown continued to defy father time, as the 42-year-old picked up his 13th win by knockout in the UFC hitting Court McGee with a short right hand just 51 seconds into their bout. Brown’s 13 career UFC knockouts tie him with Derrick Lewis for the most wins by knockout in UFC history.
This Saturday, May 20 the Ultimate Fighting Championship looks to keep the momentum rolling as they return home to Las Vegas and the UFC Apex for a UFC Vegas 73 card headlined by a classic striker versus grappler matchup in the strawweight between top 15 mainstays — number eight ranked Mackenzie Dern and number 14 ranked Angela “Overkill” Hill.
Saturday’s main event is yet another example of the UFC’s uncanny ability to pivot. The fight between Dern and Hill was originally supposed to take place last week in Charlotte. However, the bout was elevated to main event status this Saturday after the original UFC Vegas 73 main event between Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington was scraped after Aldana was thrust into the women’s bantamweight title fight versus Amanda Nunes scheduled for June 10 at UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada.
Dern comes into Saturday’s newly minted main event having dropped two out of her last three fights at the hands of elite strikers, Marina Rodriguez and Xiaonan Yan. Prior to her recent struggles, Dern exploded on the scene with 11 consecutive wins. Dern’s win streak included notable wins over Nina Nunes, Vina Jandiroba, and Randa Markos. Dern is an elite Brazilian jujitsu practitioner who can finish the fight from a variety of positions. The 30-year-old has secured 7 out of her 12 wins by submission. In this fight, we will see how improved Dern’s striking really is. Only averaging just over three strikes landed per minute, Dern must increase the volume in her striking to offset the fact that she has shown very limited knockout power to this point.
In contrast to Dern, Hill has been known for her willingness to move forward and push the pace in her striking. Hill’s style has endeared her to fans since her days on season 20 of the Ultimate Fighter. The 38-year-old averages more than five significant strikes landed per minute. Hill, a native of San Diego, California also has shown glimpses of power with five career knockouts. After enduring a three-fight losing streak that included a controversial decision loss to Amanda Lemos, Hill responded earning consecutive decision wins over Loopy Godinez and Emily Ducote. Saturday’s main event could be the biggest fight of her career. Look for Dern to attempt to take this fight to the ground as fast as possible to secure a submission. If this fight stays standing, look for Hill to keep Dern at range with her kicks and punches. This fight is extremely intriguing as both women look to get back into title contention.
Saturday’s co-main event at middleweight features a clash between alumni of season two of Dana White’s Contender Series as Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez meets the “Golden Boy” Edmen Shahbazyan. With the backing of the UFC, Hall of Famer, Ronda Rousey, Shahbazyan entered the UFC with immense hype around him. Shahbazyan began his UFC tenure with four consecutive wins including a head kick knockout of Brad Tavares. Since then, however, the 25- year-old Los Angeles native has lost three out of his last four fights. Shahbazyan’s last win came in knockout fashion at UFC 282 in December versus Dalcha Lungiambula. Despite ending his three-fight losing streak by earning his 10th career knockout in his last fight, Shahbazyan still has major holes in his game, the biggest of which is his cardio. The Xtreme Couture product tends to fade as a fight wears on. With that being said, Shahbazyan has plenty of time to turn it around at just age 25. Shahbazyan’s power gives him a chance in any fight.
In a contrast of styles, look for Hernandez to use his cardio and smooth grappling to secure his fourth straight win. On his current win streak, Hernandez recorded a pair of notable come from behind submission victories over Marc-Andre Barriault and Brazilian jujitsu legend Rodolfo Viera. The win over Viera was an excellent showcase of Hernandez’s elite cardio. The X factor for Hernandez is his ability to successfully blend his wrestling, jujitsu, and striking together. The winner of this fight can take a big step towards the top 15 in a middleweight division, starving for fresh contenders.
Also on the main card, battle tested strawweight prospects face off as former Invicta FC champion Emily Ducote looks to pick up her second UFC win versus Loopy Godinez. Godinez steps in on two weeks’ notice to replace Pollyanna Viana. Due to the short notice nature of the fight this contest will take place at a catchweight of 120 pounds. Godinez is no stranger to short notice appearances. In October 2021 she became the first fighter in UFC history to fight twice in one week. The 29-year native of Mexico will look to build off her decision victory over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 287 in May. For Ducote, this fight is all about consistency in her debut against Jessica Penne, Ducote showed great volume in her striking. However, against Angela Hill, Ducote was completely overwhelmed by the pace of Hill as Ducote lost a lopsided decision.
Look for Ducote to mix in calf kicks with her punches in order to keep Godinez on the outside of shooting range as Godinez is arguably one of the best wrestlers in the strawweight division. Godinez is relentless, as she averages more than three take downs per fight. Will the explosive nature of Godinez’s grappling be too much for Ducote? Find out Saturday night.
On the main card at welterweight, fans will be treated to a potential fight of the night as electric finisher Joaquin Buckley makes his welterweight debut vs Andre Fialho as both men are badly in need of a win after a knockout loss to Chris Curtis at UFC 282 in December. Buckley enters Saturday night looking for a career reset of sorts in a weight class that he said “has more opportunities.” With a 5-4 record in the UFC, Buckley has either been a highlight reel or been on the other end of one. Buckley authored one of the greatest highlights in UFC history with an improbable spinning back kick knockout of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley talked about his “finish or get finished” mentality with ufc.com this week. Buckley said “we’re fighting for our jobs. We’re fighting for a contract like Forrest, Griffin, and Stephan Bonnar.” With his back against the wall, expect Buckley to come out swinging. The 29-year-old St. Louis native will certainly be hunting for another highlight reel knockout.
After dropping his debut to Michel Pereira on short notice at UFC 270 in January 2022, Filalho had an extremely active 2022 which began with consecutive knockout wins over Cameron Vancamp and Miguel Baeza. More recently, Fialho has suffered back-to-back puzzling knockout losses to Jake Matthews and Muslim Salikhov. Saturday, Fialho looks to start his 2023 campaign off with a win. It is likely that this fight will not go the distance.
Continuing on the main card at lightweight, Maheshate and Viacheslav Borshchev, alumni of season five Dana White’s Contender Series meet as both men look to get back in the win column. The 23-year-old Maheshate made some noise in his UFC debut at UFC 275 in June knocking out Steve Garcia in just over a minute, before dropping a close decision to Rafa Garcia in his last octagon appearance. For Borshchev, the former KSW champion has to prove he belongs in the UFC Saturday night. Since earning a knockout win in his debut versus Dakota Bush, the 31-year-old Russian has been out grappled in consecutive fights versus Marc Diakiese and Mike Davis. It is imperative for Borshchev to fix the holes in his wrestling if he wants to stay in the UFC. With that being said, against a talented striker like Maheshate, wrestling may not be a concern. The Chinese phenom has shown some power throughout his career with four of his nine career wins coming by knockout. For Maheshate, the difference in this fight between two talented strikers could be Borshchev’s ability to evade the strikes of Maheshate. Expect this fight to be a slugfest from start to finish.
Also at lightweight in Saturday’s main card opener, fan favorite Michael “The Menace” Johnson looks to continue his winning ways against fellow veteran Diego Ferreira. Since coming off season 12 of the Ultimate Fighter, Johnson has been one of the most entertaining fighters in the promotion. Last time out, Johnson earned a decision victory over Marc Diakiese in December at UFC Orlando. The well-rounded skillset of Johnson makes the 39-year-old St. Louis native dangerous in every fight. To go along with his nine career knockouts, the Kill Cliff FC product has a solid wrestling background from his time at Meramac Community College. Johnson still has plenty of gas in the tank. As for his opponent Ferreira, the 38-year-old Brazilian may be running out of gas after an accumulation of multiple injuries during his career. The once viable title contender comes into Saturday night having lost three fights in a row, including losses to Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot. Ferreira hasn’t won in the UFC since January 2020, when Ferreira submitted, Anthony Pettis at UFC 246. Look for Ferreira to lean on his world-class jujitsu and wrestling in order to counteract Johnson’s power, and secure a victory. The Fortis MMA product boasts seven career submission victories. This fight is an interesting clash between well respected veterans.
In the featured prelim of the night at strawweight former title challenger, Karolina Kowalkiewicz looks to extend her win streak to three as she faces surging contender, Vanessa Demopoulos. Kowalkiewicz is no stranger to challenges or adversity. Prior to earning consecutive wins over Felice Herring and Silvana Gomez-Juarez, the 37-year-old native of Poland had lost five fights in a row from 2018-2021. Many people thought Kowalkiewicz would retire, but now she looks ready to make one last run at strawweight gold. Demopoulos comes into this fight on a three-fight win streak that includes consecutive decision victories over Jin Yu-Frey and Maria Oliveira. This recent run of success for Demopoulos comes after dropping her UFC debut to JJ Aldrich in August 2021. Kowalkiewicz is a high-volume striker as she lands more than five significant strikes per minute. Look for Kowalkiewicz to use her striking as a mechanism to get the fight into the clinch. Kowalkiewicz will try to avoid the powerful right hand of Demopolis and grind out a win. This fight is extremely important as both women are likely on the doorstep of the rankings.
On the prelims at welterweight, Ultimate Fighter season 29 middleweight finalist Gilbert Urbina make his debut in the weight class after being submitted by Bryan Battle in the Ultimate Fighter season 29 finale in August 2021. Urbina will face Dana White’s Contender Series alum Orion Cosce. Cosce enters the octagon looking to build off recent success. The 28-year-old California native picked up his first UFC win back in July by decision over Mike Mathetha also known as “blood diamond” at UFC 277. Look for Urbina to use his 4-inch reach advantage to manage the distance and keep Cosce out of shooting range. In his career, Urbina has struggled against quality wrestlers. His fight with Sean Brady would be an example of this. With that in mind, look for Cosce to use his striking as a way of getting inside and closing the distance in order to land a takedown. The key in this fight for Urbina is to be sound defensively. According to ufc.com, Urbina both lands and absorbs more than six significant strikes per minute. This fight should be an interesting clash between two men who come from a long lineage of fighters.
In the only heavyweight fight on the card, veteran Ilir Latifi enters the octagon, looking for his third consecutive win. Latifi faces Rodrigo Nascimento. Nascimento returns to the octagon Saturday night for the first time since September 2022, when the Brazilian picked up a decision win over Tanner Boser. With a win Saturday night, Latifi could remain a factor in the heavyweight division despite being 39 years old. Look for Latifi to use his wrestling in order to slow down the extremely athletic Nascimento. Latifi averages more than one take down per fight. Look for Nascimento to use the combination of his 7-inch reach advantage, and volume striking to keep Latifi at distance. If Latifi is able to get inside on Nascimento, this fight could turn into an interesting grappling match as six of Nascimento’s nine wins have come via submission. Expect Nascimento, a product of American Top Team to look for an early finish, as the longer this fight goes the more it favors Latifi. The veteran will be looking to secure his 10th UFC victory anyway he can.
Moving down the card, fan favorite Chase “The Dream” Hooper makes his lightweight debut versus Nick Fiore. Hooper looks to find consistency after alternating wins and losses in his six UFC appearances since coming off season two of Dana White’s Contender Series at just 18 years old. Now at the age of 23, with Hooper fresh off a brutal knockout loss to Steve Garcia in October, his career is standing at a crossroads. Of late, Hooper’s defense has not been good.
Facing Fiore, who is looking to make a statement in the UFC after getting knocked out in his debut versus Mateusz Rebecki on short notice. Look for Hooper to take this fight to the ground as soon as possible. Hooper is relentless in his pursuit of a submission. The Washington native attempts more than two submissions per fight. In what could turn into a grappling match, Fiore brings a solid ground game to go with his striking. For the New Hampshire native, four out of six career wins have come by submission. For both men, this battle is a chance to prove that they still belong in the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion.
At women’s flyweight Natalia Silva looks to extend her 8-fight win streak facing Dana White’s Contender Series alum Victoria Leonardo. Silva has begun her UFC career with consecutive wins. Most recently, Silva knocked out Tereza Bleda with a spectacular spinning back kick in November. Silva has not lost since 2017 when she fought Marina Rodriguez under the Thunder Fight promotion. Rodriguez is currently the number seven ranked strawweight in the UFC. Facing Leonardo will be a quality measuring stick for Silva. Leonardo fought elite talent like Marion Firot early in her career. At UFC London, Leonardo earned her first UFC win by decision over Mandy Bohm. Can Leonardo pull the upset Saturday night or will Silva continue her climb towards the women’s flyweight top 15?
In the first fight of the night, intriguing welterweight prospect Takashi Sato looks to snap his three-fight skid versus Zimbabwe native Themba Gorimbo. Last time out, Sato was viciously knocked out by Bryan Battle with a head kick back in August. The 32-year-old Tokyo native has not won since June 2020, when he knocked out Jason Witt. Both men will be desperately looking for a win as Gorimbo was submitted by AJ Fletcher in his UFC debut in February.
As the UFC closes their May schedule, fans can watch all the action on ESPN plus. The prelims begin at 4 PM ET. The action continues with the main card at 7 PM ET. Brendan Fitzgerald will handle play-by-play duties on the broadcast. In the booth, Fitzgerald will be joined by former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping, as well as a former lightweight contender Paul “the Irish dragon” Felder. Legendary coach and former UFC fighter Din Thomas will fill the role of the “coach analyst” on the broadcast providing fans with technical analysis.
