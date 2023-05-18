Ultimate-Fighting-Championship-UFC-Logo-2015-present.jpg

The UFC’s fourth appearance on ABC last Saturday was a record-breaking one packed with noteworthy performances.

In Charlotte, the UFC broke its all-time attendance record for a domestic fight night as 18,712 fans sold out the Spectrum Center. For clarification, a fight night is a non-pay-per-view card. The record-breaking attendance in Charlotte further proves that business is booming for the UFC.

