The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action Saturday, January 14 after a 27-day hiatus.
In the time between events, the UFC dealt with some difficult circumstances. First on December 24, UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar tragically passed away at the age of 45 due to heart complications. The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 finalist leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. Bonnar was a true pioneer of the sport of mixed martial arts.
UFC President Dana White remembered Bonnar saying, “Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the octagon, his fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever. He will never be forgotten.”
The chaos continued Monday night as Saturday’s scheduled main event between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov underwent a last-minute change as Gastelum was forced out of the fight due to a mouth injury. Sean Strickland agreed to step in on short notice and replace Gastelum. Strickland will be the first fighter to headline consecutive events since Tito Ortiz did it at UFC 50 and 51 in October 2004 and February 2005. Saturday’s main event will now contested at light heavyweight due to its short notice nature.
Imavov will look to impose his elite striking on Strickland. The 27-year-old Frenchman enters Saturday night on a three-fight win streak, including a knockout Ian “Hurricane” Heinisch. To go with his power, Imavov is also extremely accurate landing nearly 60% of his strikes. Currently ranked as the No. 12 middleweight in the world, Imavov looks to make a statement and earn a top 10 win over Strickland. Imavov has all the tools to become factory MMA’s next championship level fighter.
On the flipside, Strickland comes into Saturday night on a 2-fight skid. Most recently Strickland fell short in a close decision versus Jared Cannonier. The problem for Strickland in that fight was he wasn’t inflicting enough damage to sway the scoring in his favor. Strickland is one of the best boxers in the UFC. Strickland likes to throw his jab purely as a mechanism to maintain distance. In order to be victorious Saturday night, Strickland must be more aggressive and look to inflict damage. Saturday’s main event inside the UFC Apex should be an entertaining striking showcase.
In the co-main event at featherweight, underrated veteran Damon "Action" Jackson puts his 4-fight win streak on the line against number 13 ranked Dan "50K" Ige. Jackson is making the most of his second stint in the UFC, most recently Jackson earned an eye-opening first round of finish of Pat Sabatini back in June. Look for Jackson to use his unrelenting grappling to counteract the speed and power advantage of Ige. In his career, Jackson has recorded 15 submission wins overall in his career. Jackson also averages more than two takedowns per fight.
For Ige, his career has been a roller coaster. After having his fair share of success coming off season one of Dana White’s Contender Series, the native of Hawaii has struggled mightily against an incredibly difficult strength of schedule. Ige has lost four out of his last five fights, the losses have come to elite fighters like Calvin Kattar, Josh Emmett, and the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung. The lone win in this recent stretch for Ige came versus Gavin Tucker in March 2021.
On his mentality going into this fight, Ige told MMA Junkie “The theme is onward, the theme is offense. Make it known that I’m still a threat, make it known that I’m still a potential title contender. I will make that known.” Saturday’s co-main event should be a classic striker versus grappler matchup.
Also, in the main card at middleweight, talented prospects Punahele Soriano and Roman Kopylov look to find a consistent winning formula. Since coming off Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, Soriano has posted a 3-2 record in his first five octagon appearances in the UFC.
Soriano showed his power early in his UFC tenure with a knockout of Dusko Todorovic. In his two UFC losses versus Nick Maximov and Brendan Allen, Soriano showed deficiencies in his wrestling. Soriano got back on track with a knockout of Dalcha Lungiambula at UFC Long Island. Soriano will look to slug his way to a second consecutive win versus Kopylov. Kopylov a Russian boxer, was once a highly touted prospect out of Fight Night Global. Since coming to the UFC Kopylov has struggled with a 1-2 record. In his first two octagon appearances, Kopylov was out grappled by Karl Roberson and Albert Duraev. Kopylov more than likely needs a second consecutive win to keep his job in the promotion. The question becomes can Kopylov deal with the speed and strength of Soriano in this pivotal middleweight matchup.
Continuing on the main card at women’s bantamweight title contenders’ No. 2 ranked Ketlen Viera and No. 5 ranked Raquel Pennington square off. Viera has recently become somewhat of a legend killer with back-to-back decision wins over former champions Miesha Tate and Holly Holm. Viera’s victory over Holm was highly disputed due to the fact that Vieira was out-struck by more than 60 significant strikes. Saturday night, Vieira has another legend in her crosshairs. Since coming off season 18 of the Ultimate Fighter, Pennington has been extremely successful notching 11 wins in the UFC to date. Pennington is currently on a 4-fight win streak including wins over Aspen Ladd and Macy Chaisson. The 34-year-old Pennington believes that her best is yet to come.
Pennington told ufc.com “So many people get focused on the win, or the loss, my focus is on effort, because that’s all I can control. I can control what I’m capable of and I’m capable of putting forth my best effort, so when I step into the gym for the day, or the octagon it’s about putting my best effort forward.”
Look for Pennington to push the pace and bring her high output striking approach to the octagon. Pennington lands nearly four significant strikes per minute. Pennington will look to take advantage of Vieira’s cardio issues to grind out a victory to earn her fifth consecutive win. Due to Pennington’s submission prowess on the ground, Viera’s striking early in this fight will be a barometer of what direction the flight goes. Either woman could earn a title shot with a convincing win Saturday night. Given the stakes, this fight is vastly undervalued in terms of card placement.
In the main card opener at bantamweight, No. 11 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov puts his 15-0 record on the line versus veteran Raoni Barcelos. The 26-year-old Nurmagomedov enters Saturday night looking to improve to 4-0 in the UFC. Nurmagomedov’s current 3-0 run in the UFC has been punctuated by submissions of Brian “boom” Kelleher and Sergey Morozov. In his most recent octagon appearance versus Nate Maness, Nurmagomedov was taking the distance for the first time in his career. Nurmagomedov’s style blends a wide array of kicks with elite level wrestling. Nurmagomedov averages more than five takedowns per fight. Beating Nurmagomedov will be at her task for Barcelos. Despite having a 6-2 record in the UFC, the Brazilian seems to have lost a step losing 2 out of his last three fights including a head scratching loss to Victor Henry. Injuries have hampered Barcelos recently, resulting in a downside in his performance. The path to victory for Barcelos is his striking. To have a chance, Barcelos will have to keep the fight standing. Barcelos will look to build off his win over Trevin Jones in his last octagon appearance, and pull the upset over the surging Nurmagomedov. With a win, Nurmagomedov could break into the top 10 of the loaded bantamweight division.
In Saturday's featured prelim at middleweight Dana White’s Contender Series alum Claudio Ribeiro makes his UFC debut versus veteran Abdul-Razak Alhassan. Ribeiro earned his way into the UFC with a highlight reel knockout of Ivan Valenzuela in just 25 seconds. Over his career, Ribeiro has been an exciting fighter that uses his power as his weapon of choice. The 30-year-old Brazilian comes into Saturday night with a 100% finish rate. For Ribeiro, all 10 of his wins have come by knockout. Despite having an impressive 10-2 record, Ribeiro faces the toughest challenge of his career versus Alhassan. The 37-year-old Texas native brings one punch knock out power with him in every octagon appearance.
At 11-5 overall, all 11 of Alhassan’s wins have come by first round knockout. Despite his exciting fighting style, the Fortis MMA product has struggled of late falling short in four out of his last five fights. For Alhassan, the recent losses have come against respectable competition like Joaquin Buckley and Jacob Malkoun. With his job likely on the line Saturday night, look for the one they call “Judo thunder” to employ his grappling against the power of Ribeiro.
On the prelims at lightweight, debuting fighters clash as Dana White’s Contender Series alum Mateusz Rebecki battles undefeated prospect Nick Fiore. Rebecki comes in riding a 13-fight win streak. The 30-year-old native of Poland earned a submission victory over Rodrigo Lidio in August of 2022 to punch his ticket to the UFC. His opponent, Fiore boasts a record of 6-0. The New Hampshire native is it product of the Highly successful New England cartel under the direction of head coach Tyson Chartier. Fiore makes his octagon debut on Saturday night in short notice fashion replacing Omar Morales. Before coming to the UFC Fiore had success in Calvin Kattar‘s combat zone promotion. Fiore will have his hands full with the well-rounded skill set of Rebecki. In his 16 wins, Rebecki has recorded eight knockouts and six submission victories.
Look for the 25-year-old Fiore to use kicks in order to get inside and attempt to take the fight to the ground. Once on the ground, Fiore’s black belt level jujitsu could present problems for Rebecki. With that being said, Rebecki’s combination of striking and wrestling will make him hard to deal with in the division. Will Rebecki continue to roll through the competition? Or will Fiore make the most of his short notice opportunity? Find out Saturday night.
In an intriguing bantamweight bout undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series alums Javid Basharat and Mateus Mendonca meet inside the octagon. Basharat looks to improve to 3-0 in the UFC. In his young UFC tenure, the 27-year-old already holds wins over veterans Tony Gravely and Trevin Jones. The “Snow Leopard" has the potential to become one of England’s next great stars alongside UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, Darren Till and current undisputed UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Basharat possesses both pinpoint accuracy and power in his strikes. In his wrestling, Basharat excels in winning scrambles and improving position. Mendonca put on a show in his Contender Series appearance, earning a victory by knockout in just 48 seconds. Mendonca has plenty of upside as a prospect at the age of 23. Mendonca’s explosive striking Will give him a chance in any fight. The Brazilian recorded three knockouts out of his 10 wins Overall. He is a teammate of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira on the chute box team.
Mendonca comes to the UFC with a lot of expectations around him. This Battle of undefeateds comes down to the patience of Basharat versus the aggressiveness and youth of Mendonca.
Chute Box continues to be represented on the card as Allen Nascimento makes his third UFC appearance in the flyweight division as he takes on Carlos Hernandez. Saturday night Nascimento looks for his 20th career victory overall, and his second in the UFC. After dropping his debut to Tagir Ulanbeckov, Nascimento got back in the win column defeating Jake Hadley in May. Look for Nascimento to use his reach advantage and attempt to control the distance with his kicks. If this fight goes to the ground, Nascimento is and extremely dangerous submission artist. 13 of Nascimento’s 19 wins have come by submission.
Hernandez, a native of Chicago comes in to Saturday night an 8-fight win streak. Since coming off Dana White ‘s in 2021, Hernandez was successful in his UFC debut earning A victory by decision over Victor Altamirano. Hernandez is a high-volume striker over five significant strikes per minute. Hernandez also has the ability to effectively mix his striking with his wrestling. Hernandez averages one takedown per fight. On the ground Hernandez is a submission threat with four wins by submission. Look for Hernandez do use his cardio as a weapon and push the pace, which should make for an entertaining fight. Staying in the flyweight division, Dana
White’s Contender Series alum Jimmy flick begins his second stint with the promotion. Flick returns from retirement to take on Former legacy fighting alliance champion Charles Johnson. The 32-year-old Flick returns two years after Executing a flying triangle choke submission against Cody Durden in his debut. Both men will look to secure their second UFC victory on Saturday night. To win, Flick will likely look to get the fight to the ground as quickly as possible. For the most part, Flick uses his kicks purely as a mechanism to get inside and take the fight to the ground. Once on the ground, Flick is a dangerous submission threat. Fourteen of his sixteen wins have come by submission. Johnson’s speed and movement give the St. Louis native a sizable advantage in the standup. This fight is yet another striker versus grappler matchup.
In the women’s flyweight division, veterans Priscilla Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks will look to open 2023 with a bang. Cachoeira fought through some adversity at the beginning of her UFC tenure as she started 0-3 including a loss to current women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Since then, Cachoeira has won four out of her last five fights to pull even at 4-4 in her eight octagon appearances in the UFC. Most recently in her last octagon appearance, Cachoeira showcased power seldom seen in the women’s flyweight division with a devastating knockout of Ariane Lipski at UFC San Diego in August. The 34-year-old Brazilian will be going for her third consecutive victory on Saturday night. For Eubanks, her time in the UFC has been a struggle since coming off season 26 of the ultimate fighter. Eubanks has had to battle both in the octagon and on the scale. As Eubanks makes her return to the octagon for the first time since 2021 Having lost three out of her previous four fights. The New Jersey native will be looking to revitalize her career with a win Saturday night. This fight should be action packed from the opening bell.
All the action can be seen on ESPN Plus starting with the at 4 PM ET and continuing with the main card at 7 PM ET. Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the play-by-play man, Alongside former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz as well as former lightweight contender Paul the Irish dragon Felder.
