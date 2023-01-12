FmJ5BS4aEAEtzz1.jpg
UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action Saturday, January 14 after a 27-day hiatus.

In the time between events, the UFC dealt with some difficult circumstances. First on December 24, UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar tragically passed away at the age of 45 due to heart complications. The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 finalist leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. Bonnar was a true pioneer of the sport of mixed martial arts.

