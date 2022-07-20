After a super showcase of mixed martial arts last weekend in Long Island, which culminated in the UFC’s 19th consecutive post-pandemic sellout, as well as the largest gate at $2.1 million for a fight night event in America, the world combat sports leader continues its hectic July schedule this week.
The company heads across the pond to London and the O2 Arena for the second time this year on Saturday, July 23 as a passionate, sold-out crowd of 20,000 will be treated to an exciting card headlined by a top-10 clash in the Heavyweight division between No. 4-ranked Curtis "Razor" Blaydes and No. 6 Tom Aspinall. Aspinall is one of England’s next big stars.
Since coming over to the UFC from Cage Warriors in July 2020, Aspinall used a five-fight win streak to vault his way into the top 10. With a record of 12-2 overall, Aspinall has showcased a unique mix of knockout power and black belt level ability in jujitsu, with nine knockouts and three submission victories. Aspinal has notched some notable wins over Alexander Volkov and UFC legend Andrei Arlovski in his young career.
With a win Saturday, Aspinall out of Manchester will be one step closer to having the opportunity to become the second UFC champion from England alongside Middleweight champion Michael Bisping. In order to earn a victory, Aspinall’s defensive wrestling must be clicking on all cylinders.
Out of Northern Illinois, Blaydes has proven to be one of the best wrestlers in the heavyweight division. Wrestling is an integral part of Blaydes’ game, as he averages over six takedowns per fight, and possesses a takedown accuracy percentage of 53%. After a loss to Derrick Lewis via knockout, Blaydes responded well winning two straight fights to get back into title contention, including a knockout of Chris Daukaus most recently. Throughout his career, Blaydes has amassed an impressive 16-3 record overall.
The winner of Saturday’s main event could very well earn a title shot. With current champion Francis Ngannou out with a knee injury for an extended period of time, and the return Jon Jones still not finalized, the trajectory of the Heavyweight division is question.
In the co-main event at Middleweight, No. 9-ranked the action man Chris Curtis steps in on short notice to face No. 8-ranked Jack the Joker Hermansson. Curtis looks to continue a whirlwind year as he replaces Darren Till, who was unable to compete due to injury. Since entering, the UFC in November 2021 Curtis has lived up to the Action man nickname, posting a 3-0 record with two knockout victories over Phil Hawes and Brendan Allen. With 16 knockouts in his 28 wins overall, Curtis Has shown dangerous power in his hands. Facing Hermansson will be a tough test as "The Joker" has shown great striking and suffocating wrestling throughout his career. With a diversified attack, Hermansson looks to rebound from a loss against Sean Strickland in his last octagon appearance. Hermansson’s path to victory would seems to be his wrestling, but Curtis showed incredible takedown defense in his victory versus Rodolfo Vieira in June, stuffing 20 takedown attempts.
With both men having the ability to wrestle effectively, this fight could turn into a standup up war that fans won’t want to miss. The winner of this top 10 clash has the opportunity to crack into the top five and move closer to a title shot.
Also on the main card, at Lightweight, rising star Paddy the Baddy Pimblett returns to the octagon to face Dana White’s contender series alum Jordan Leavitt. Pimblett has taken the world by storm with his knockouts and brash persona since entering the UFC from Cage Warriors in September 2021. Out of 18 wins overall, Pimblett has notched six knockouts. Pimblett has a wild striking approach that leaves his chin exposed, increasing the likelihood that he may get knocked out. In order to win Saturday, Pimblett will have to have an improved submission defense, facing Leavitt who has six submission victories in 10 victories overall.
The path to victory for Leavitt is on the ground. If Leavitt can get the fight to the floor, the Oregon native will have an increased chance to win. Although Leavitt has a 75% strike accuracy percentage, Pimblett overwhelms most opponents with his output of over six significant strikes per minute. People around the world will be tuned in to watch Pimblett, as the 27-year-old increased his brand by signing a deal with barstool sports. Can the Pimblett hype train continue? Or will Leavitt put an end to Pimblett‘s stardom? All questions will be answered once the octagon door locks.
At light heavyweight on the main cord, a legend returns. Former light Heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson returns to the octagon after a two-year hiatus to take on No. 11-ranked Nikita Krylov. At age 35, Gustafsson returns looking to erase a three fight losing streak including losses to Fabricio Werdum and Jon Jones in their second meeting. Gustafsson’s last win came five years ago against former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira. In Gustafsson’s return, his mentality has been in question. Will he able to get back to his championship form? The path to victory for Gustafsson is wrestling. Krylov throughout his career has struggled mightily on the ground. Regardless of the outcome Saturday, Gustafsson will always be remembered for the war between him and Jon Jones in their first meeting at UFC 165 in September 2013.
On the main card at women’s Flyweight fan favorite Molly "Meatball" McCann looks to build off her last octagon appearance, in which McCann landed a vicious spinning elbow knockout versus Luana Carolina. The knockout earned McCann increased notoriety and a contract with Barstool Sports alongside Paddy Pimblett. McCann’s opponent Saturday is Dana White’s contender series alum Hannah Goldy. Goldy will look to build off her submission victory against Emily Whitmire in her last octagon appearance.
Veterans clash in a top 10 matchup at light heavyweight, as Scotland’s No. 8-ranked Paul Craig takes on No. 9-ranked Volkan Oezdemir. The two men enter the octagon on opposite ends of the spectrum. Craig, a submission specialist, will be looking for his fifth consecutive win. Craig’s current win streak includes wins over Jahmal Hill and Nikita Krylov. For Oezdemir winning has been a struggle recently, as the former light heavyweight title has lost two fights consecutively, including a loss to current light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. This main card opener should be an entertaining striker versus grappler matchup.
With a card of this magnitude, even the prelims feature notable names. The notable names include, top prospects Mason Jones, Marc Diakese and undefeated prospect Muhammad Moakev. The prisms also feature a Featherweight battle between veterans Nathaniel Wood and Charles Rosa.
Any time The Ultimate Fighting Championship goes to London, it has the electricity equal to a pay-per-view week and, Saturday’s card is no different. Fans can watch all the action on ESPN Plus starting with the prelims at 11 a.m. ET and, continuing with the main card at 2 p.m. ET.
