UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-in

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 05: (L-R) Opponents Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

 Chris Unger/Getty Images for UFC

Last weekend’s return to New Jersey was a successful one for the UFC at UFC 288.

The promotion brought in a record-breaking $5.12 million gate making it the highest grossing sporting event in Prudential Center history. UFC 288 was also an outstanding homecoming for Tri-state area native, undisputed UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. With a decisive decision win over Olympic gold medalist, and former two division champion Henry Cejudo, Sterling became the first bantamweight in UFC history to defend the belt three times in a single title reign.

