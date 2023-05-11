Last weekend’s return to New Jersey was a successful one for the UFC at UFC 288.
The promotion brought in a record-breaking $5.12 million gate making it the highest grossing sporting event in Prudential Center history. UFC 288 was also an outstanding homecoming for Tri-state area native, undisputed UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. With a decisive decision win over Olympic gold medalist, and former two division champion Henry Cejudo, Sterling became the first bantamweight in UFC history to defend the belt three times in a single title reign.
Continuing his assault on the record books, Sterling’s win pushed his win streak to nine, and gave him his 14th win overall in the UFC in the bantamweight division. Both are UFC records. Sterling is most certainly making his case to be regarded as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time.
This Saturday, May 13 the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads south to the Queen City, Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time since 2018. Saturday’s UFC on ABC 4 card is certainly worthy of its placement on ABC. A sold-out crowd at the Spectrum Center will be treated to a classic striker versus grappler matchup in Saturday’s heavyweight main event, as Brazilian phenom Jailton Almeida looks to continue his climb up the rankings facing veteran knockout artist Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Since coming off season five of Dana White’s Contender Series, Almeida has bulldozed through the competition with four straight wins by finish. At heavyweight, Almeida holds notable wins over Parker Porter and Shamil Abdurakhimov. On Saturday, the 31-year-old Brazilian will be looking for his 14th first-round finish.
For Rozenstruik, this fight is all about finding consistency. Prior to his knockout of Chris Daukaus at UFC 282 in December, the 35-year-old American Top Team product was on a two- fight skid with losses to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. In search of his 13th career knockout, the key for Rozenstruik will be volume striking. One can argue that the veteran is too patient with his striking, only landing less than three significant strikes per minute. It is imperative that Rozenstruik gets a quick finish, otherwise, Almeida will likely take control with his wrestling and jujitsu. Almeida has earned 11 career victories by submission, and averages more than six takedowns per fight. Will Almeida continue his dominance? Or will Rozenstruik turn back the clock and showcase his one punch knockout power once again? Find out Saturday afternoon on ABC.
In Saturday’s co-main event at light heavyweight, No. 5-ranked Anthony "Lionheart" Smith returns to the octagon for a top-10 clash with No. 7-ranked Johnny Walker. As former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith makes his 54th career walk to the octagon. The Nebraska native will look to put a pair of setbacks behind him. At UFC 283 in January, Smith missed weight as the backup fighter for the light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. Prior to the weight miss, Smith was rehabbing a broken ankle he suffered at UFC 277 in July in a loss to Magomed Ankalaev. Prior to the setbacks, Smith recorded back-to-back wins over Ryan Spann and Jimmy Crute.
On the other side, Walker looks to be finally hitting his stride with consecutive wins over Paul Craig and Ion Cutelaba. Walker’s skillset is an amalgamation of elite, athleticism and power. Sixteen of Walker’s 20 career wins have come by knockout. Despite the recent success, one criticism of Walker has been his chin as four of the Brazilian’s seven losses have come by knockout. Look for Walker to push the pace and look for a first-round knockout. The longer this fight goes on the more it favors Smith. In an effort to neutralize Walker’s power, look for Smith to initiate the clinch and use his Jujitsu to secure a submission. Smith will be looking for his 15th career submission victory. With the light heavyweight division in a holding pattern of sorts, waiting on former champion Jiri Prochazka to return from injury and fight current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, Saturday’s co-main event could go a long way in deciding the light heavyweight title picture.
Continuing on the main card at welterweight, undefeated prospect Ian Machado Garry looks to break into the top 15 with a win over No. 15 ranked Daniel Rodriguez in what should be an intriguing, striking battle. At 4-0 in the UFC, Garry passed his first real test in the octagon last time out at UFC 285 in March where Garry earned a come from behind victory over Song Kenan to move to 11-0 overall. Garry’s footwork and movement will have to be on point against a dangerous striker like Rodriguez as Garry aims to prove that he is, in fact, “the future” of Irish MMA and the welterweight division. Rodriguez has made some noise of his own since entering the UFC in 2020, the California native enters Saturday having won four out of his last five fights, including wins over Mike Perry and Kevin Lee. The only blemish for Rodriguez came in his last octagon appearance in November, where he fell to veteran Neil Magny. Rodriguez will look to get back on track Saturday. Rodriguez said at media day that he was “here to humble Ian Garry.” Don’t change the channel as both men land more than six significant strikes per minute.
Moving further down the card, intriguing prospects Carlos Ulberg and Ihor Poteria face off in first of two light heavyweight bouts on the main card. Ulberg is one of the brightest young stars at the famed City Kickboxing gym. Under the direction of head coach Eugene Bareman, Ulberg has posted a 3-1 record since entering the UFC off Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020. The 32-year-old Ulberg is currently riding 3-fight win streak including consecutive knockouts of Tafon Nchukwi and Nicolae Negmereanu. With an average of more than eight significant strikes per minute expect Ulberg to hunt for a finish as he aims to secure his fourth straight win.
For Poteria, Saturday presents an opportunity to earn his 20th career victory at just age 26. The Ukrainian finisher will look to build off his performance last time out, where Poteria earned his first UFC victory at UFC 283 with a knockout of UFC legend Mauricio "Shogun" Rua.
In the main card opener at welterweight, veterans Alex Morono and Tim Means square off with both men looking to get back in the win column. The 39-year-old Means enters Saturday looking to snap a 2-fight losing streak after consecutive losses to Kevin Holland and Max Griffin. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Morono comes into Saturday, having won four out of his last five fights. The most impressive of those wins being a demolition of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in May 2021. In his most recent octagon appearance in December at UFC 282, Morono’s win streak was halted as Santiago Ponzinibbio earned a come from behind victory with a knockout in the middle of the third round. In this fight, both fighters will look to work in the clinch, and grind out a victory. Look for Means to use elbows affectively in the clinch and his savvy, veteran smarts to try to earn his 15th UFC victory. The problem for the aging Means recently has been that his chin and cardio has started to abandon him. For Morono the last few years have been an evolution from a technical striker to a much more well-rounded fighter who is willing to put his Brazilian jujitsu black belt to use on the ground. At just 32-years-old, Morono could very well find himself in the top 15 with a win on Saturday. This week the Houston, Texas native talked with ufc.com about his love for fighting. Morono is a longtime fan of UFC and loves fighting the old guys. Morono talked about getting to face Tim Means, Morono said “he’s the dirty bird! He’ll get up in your face and he’ll throw down! I do expect us to exchange some punches in the middle of that octagon. From a principal standpoint, I will not be bullied. I will not take the back foot unnecessarily.”
Staying at Welterweight for Saturday’s featured prelim, UFC legend Matt "The Immortal” Brown returns to the octagon to face fellow veteran Court McGee. Brown has been a fan favorite since his time on the seventh season of the Ultimate Fighter. The now 42-year-old Ohio native has fallen on hard times of late, losing three of his last four fights, including a controversial decision loss to Bryan Barberena last March at UFC Columbus.
With that being said, Brown is still one of the most fun fighters in UFC history. Brown’s 16 UFC welterweight wins give him the third most wins in UFC welterweight history. Brown reached his peak when almost 10 years ago, Brown was on the doorstep of a title shot before coming up short against Robbie Lawler. Brown looks to turn back the clock one more time.
His opponent McGee also is a veteran of the Ultimate Fighter. The Utah native entered the UFC as the middleweight winner on season 11 of the Ultimate Fighter. Now at age 38, despite losing three of his last four fights, McGee is still a patient striker with a good ground game. Look for McGee to use some of his ground game in order to avoid Brown’s “technical brawler” tendencies in the standup. This fight is a battle between two legends.
On the prelims at heavyweight American Top Team product Karl Williams looks to improve to 2-0 in the UFC as he faces veteran Chase “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sherman. Williams is a well-rounded fighter with patient yet powerful striking to go with his wrestling. Williams’ skillset was on display in his UFC debut versus Lukasz Brezki where the 33-year-old Contender Series alum landed eight takedowns, along with more than 100 total strikes. Sherman enters Saturday night with his back against the wall having lost five out of his last six fights. Sherman’s last win came over Ike Villanueva in May 2020. Despite a willingness to throw his jab, Sherman must fix the holes in his game particularly on the ground to succeed in the UFC.
At bantamweight in a potential fight of the night. Cody “The Spartan” Stamman looks for his third consecutive win as he faces Douglas Silva De Andrade. Stamman, a former Grand Valley State wrestler, seems to have found a home at bantamweight, amassing a 5-3 record, including consecutive wins over Eddie Weiland and Luan Lacerda. For De Andrade, his athleticism and pure power are still intact, despite a multitude of injuries over the course of his career. The 38-year-old Brazilian has earned 20 of his 28 career wins by knockout. This fight should be fireworks for as long as it last.
On the prelims at lightweight, prospects Natan Levy and Pete Rodriguez look to continue to impress. Since coming off season four of Dana White’s Contender Series, Levy has lived up to his “lethal” nickname. After dropping his debut against Rafa Garcia, Levy has put together consecutive wins over Mike Breeden and Genaro Valdez. With those wins, the 31-year-old now stands at 2-1 in the UFC looking for his third straight win. Rodriguez hopes to find consistency as he moves to lightweight Saturday. The 26-year-old Arizona native will look to build off his knockout of Mike Jackson in October. Fans will get to see these two exciting prospects go at it after this fight was supposed to take place at UFC Vegas 72 two weeks ago. It will be worth the wait.
In the women’s flyweight division, Mandy Bohm and Ji-Yeon Kim have had a long wait in their own right. The two will compete against each other Saturday, after their fight was originally scheduled for early February. Both women enter the octagon badly in need of a win. Kim has lost four in a row, including losses to current UFC undisputed women’s flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, and fan favorite Molly McCann. The 33-year-old native of South Korea, hasn’t won in the UFC since 2019. Bohm, a top German prospect will be looking for her first UFC win Saturday, after dropping her first two fights with her promotion. In order to win Saturday night, Kim must be more active with her hands, because of her holes in her game defensively. Look for Kim to use her power and toughness in her search for an early finish. Much like Kim, Bohm has to increase the volume in her striking to succeed. Something has got to give in this battle between struggling flyweights.
At welterweight, hometown kid, and Ultimate Fighter season 29 champion Bryan Battle looks to get back in the win column as he steps in on short notice to face veteran Gabe Green. Battle had won his first three UFC appearances versus Gilbert Urbina, Tresean Gore, and Takashi Sato before being thoroughly dominated on the ground by Rinat Fakretdinov back in December. Holding a four-inch reach advantage, look for Battle to try to neutralize the power of Green by keeping him on the outside with his leg kicks. If this fight does become a standup war, the pendulum would likely swing in favor of a Green due to his power. Look for Battle, to use his unorthodox striking in order to get inside and secure a takedown. The clearest path for the 28- year-old Charlotte native is by submission. For Green, the goal on Saturday night is to get over .500 in the promotion. Green is currently 2-2 with a notable win over Phillip Rowe. Green spoke to ufc.com about his mentality going into this fight. Green said “I’m going to keep on doing whatever I can and just leave it up to the Lord more than anything. If that’s (make it to the top of the UFC) what I’m meant to be, then I’m going to do everything I can.”
In the first fight on the card in the women’s bantamweight division, fan favorite, Jessica Rose-Clark looks to snap her 2-fight skid facing the debuting Muay Thai specialist Tainara Lisboa. The 32-year-old Brazilian has already faced UFC level competition in her career. Lisboa fought Norma Dumont all the way back in 2016 under Brazil’s Jungle Fight promotion.
Fans can enjoy their coffee and donuts with a side of violence Saturday morning, as the action packed 12-fight card begins with the prelims at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN Plus and ESPN. The main card can be seen on ABC in the afternoon prime time slot at 3 PM ET. Calling the action will be veteran UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik. Anik will be joined by a pair of Hall of Famers in the booth, two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier will serve as the color analysts on the broadcast.
