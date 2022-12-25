UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45

 Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Stephan Bonnar, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer who popularized the sport in the finale fight of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, died Thursday, the mixed martial arts promoter announced Saturday.

Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release. He was 45.

