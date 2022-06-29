Some consider International Fight Week to be the Super Bowl of the MMA calendar, and this year it will have a Super Bowl-type feel as there will be a radio row for media outlets from across the country.
The International Fight Week festivities begin on Thursday, June 30 with the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. The UFC Hall of Fame is one of the more unique Halls of Fame with the selection process coming down to one person, UFC president Dana White. The UFC Hall of Fame also features a fight wing, where individual fights will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame class features former two-division champion Daniel Cormier along with his former teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before entering the UFC, Cormier submitted himself as one of America’s top wrestlers. At Oklahoma State, Cormier achieved All-American status in the 184-pound weight class. Cormier built up quite the résumé in college, boasting a 53-10 overall record. Cormier’s best season as a Cowboy came in 2001, when he went 27-5. During that season, Cormier finished runner-up at the NCAA Tournament, falling in the finals to Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson, currently the head wrestling coach at one of the top programs in the country, Penn State.
In mixed martial arts, Cormier wasn't a runner-up very often. After winning the strike force heavyweight Grand Prix, Cormier entered the UFC with high expectations. He bulldozed his way to a championship opportunity in the light heavyweight division with wins over legends Frank Mir, Dan Henderson and Roy Nelson. In 2013 at UFC 182, his rivalry with Jon Jones began after losing a controversial decision. When Jones was stripped of the light heavyweight title for the first time, the opportunity to become a champion knocked at Cormier’s door. He took advantage with a win by rear naked choke over Anthony "Rumble" Johnson. With the title firmly in his grasps, Cormier went on a three-fight run, including wins over Alexander Gustafsson and Anderson Silva.
Already a legend at light heavyweight, Cormier moved up to heavyweight to take on then heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. In July 2018 at UFC 226, Cormier cemented his Hall of Fame legacy knocking out Miocic and becoming only the fourth fighter to hold two belts simultaneously. After defending the heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis, Cormier suffered back-to-back losses to Miocic. Cormier ended his career with an overall record of 22-3. In retirement, Cormier continues to give back to the sports of wrestling and mixed martial arts as a coach at American Kickboxing Academy and Gilroy High School in California. As a broadcaster, Cormier’s passion for the UFC and mixed martial arts at large shines through television screens across the world.
Earlier this year when asked about Cormier’s induction Dana White said, “DC is one of the greatest ambassadors the UFC’s ever had, and it’s going to be a honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”
American Kickboxing Academy continued to help produce champions with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Inspired by his father Abdulmanap to fight, Nurmagomedov used his suffocating wrestling in route to a perfect 29-0 record, making him arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time. The Dagestan native caught the attention of the MMA world in 2013 when he landed a UFC-record 21 takedowns against Abel Trujillo. On his way to a title shot, “The Eagle" flew past some stiff competition, including Michael Johnson, Rafael Dos Anjos and Edson Barboza. In his first title fight, Nurmagomedov faced Al Iaquinta UFC 223 after Tony Ferguson was forced out of the bout due to injury. Nurmagomedov reached superstar status after a dominant win over Conor McGregor via a neck crank submission at UFC 229. For Nurmagomedov, the dominance continued, making quick work of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. After the victory over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov abruptly retired from the sport after the death of the father due to COVID-19 complications.
Following multiple attempts by the UFC to get Nurmagomedov out of retirement, the former champion transitioned into coaching as the mentor for fighters at American kickboxing Academy under head coach Javier Mendez. Nurmagomedov also has gotten into the promotion side of the fight business with his Eagle FC.
Dana White spoke of Nurmagomedov’s induction glowingly, telling the media “Khabib is one of the greatest athletes in professional sports. No one dominated their opponents the way Khabib did, to retire undefeated, as the lightweight champion and the No. 1 pound for pound athlete is an incredible accomplishment."
In the fight wing in the Hall of Fame, the war between WEC champion and UFC veteran killer Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi will be honored. Swanson emerged victorious in the battle at UFC 206. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a great precursor to Saturday’s epic UFC 276 card. Fans can watch the ceremony on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 10 p.m.
