UFC Fight Night headlined by Thiago Santos-Johnny Walker matchup

Last Saturday’s UFC 266 card is a tough act to follow, but the fight game rolls on.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex this Saturday, Oct. 2 headlined by a light heavyweight clash between top-10 contenders Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. Currently on a three fight-losing streak, including a narrow loss to Jon Jones at UFC 239, Santos is badly in need of a win Saturday night. The Brazilian has showcased explosive power in his hands throughout his career with 15 of his 21 wins coming via knockout. His opponent, Johnny Walker also out of Brazil, possesses knockout power of his own with knockout victories in 15 of his 18 wins. At age 29, Walker is finally starting to come into his own after a win his last time out versus Ryan Spann.
Saturday’s main event may seem even in the striking department with both men landing four significant strikes per minute, but the difference is in the significant strike percentage as Walker holds the advantage over Santos 72% to 48% Walker also holds a 6-inch reach advantage. However, Walker has a tendency to become lackadaisical defensively and Santos could easily take advantage and lean on his championship experience to earn his 22nd win. With a win, both men have the opportunity to vault themselves into title contention in the light heavyweight division.
The co-main event takes place in the middleweight division, as fan favorite Kevin Holland takes on Kyle Daukaus. Holland is known for his highlight finishes, scoring 12 knockouts in his 21 MMA victories. Saturday night is truly a crossroads fight for Holland after losing two in a row in dominant fashion. Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori dominated Holland in the wrestling aspect of the fights. Holland’s takedown defense is just 51% compared to Daukus 94%. To remedy this deficiency in his game, Holland has brought in former UFC welterweight champion Johnny Hendricks to improve his wrestling. At Oklahoma State, Hendricks was a two time national champion at 165 pounds. Look for Daukaus, a Philadelphia native to use his wrestling as his path to victory to earn his 11th MMA win. Although Holland comes into this matchup with excellent striking and a 5-inch reach advantage, all eyes will still be on his wrestling. If that area of his game does not improve it is very likely that the trailblazer will suffer his third straight loss and fall out of title contention in the middleweight division.
Also on the main card, Niko Price makes his return to the octagon in the welterweight division versus Alex Olivera. Despite being on a two fight-losing streak, Price enters Saturday night on a brand new 4-fight deal. It is rare that a fighter earns a new deal on a losing streak, but the UFC and fans alike enjoy Price’s ability to make every octagon appearance a brawl. Price has amassed 10 knockouts in 14 victories overall. However, the trouble with price is that he takes almost as much punishment as he gives out. So if Olivera lands a big shot, the Brazilian could earn his 23rd win and send price tumbling to a third straight loss. Either way, this fight is must see TV.
The main card starts off with a bang, as No. 3-ranked Aspen Ladd returns to the octagon after a two-year layoff to face number 11 Macy Chiasson in a match up that has major title implications in the women’s Bantamweight division. Both women come in to Saturday night on opposite ends of the spectrum, Chiasson is currently on a two-fight winning streak. Ladd has a lot of questions surrounding her after tearing her MCL and ACL in June 2020 prior to a matchup with Sarah McMahon. At 9-1 overall and 4-1 in the UFC the biggest question for Ladd is whether or not she can return to fighting at this elite level after injury. She will face a tough task against Chiasson. Chiasson possesses great striking which she has rode to a 7-1 MMA record with two knockouts. The New Orleans native also has a 6-inch reach advantage against Ladd. It is of paramount importance that Chiasson be able to use her striking to maintain the distance. If Ladd is able to get inside, the California native will have a definite advantage. Ladd is an excellent wrestler boasting a take down accuracy percentage of 75%. This fight will be fun to watch once the octagon door locks Saturday night.
There are some intriguing matchups on the prelims as well. In the lightweight Division, UFC veteran Jared Gordon takes on surging prospect Joe Solecki. Solecki is currently on a 6-fight win streak, including wins over Austin Hubbard and UFC legend Jim Miller. In the women’s flyweight division Antonina Shevchenco faces undefeated 7-0 Casey O’Neill. Also in the women’s bantamweight division UFC veteran Bethe Correia faces number 15 ranked Karol Rosa. UFC fans can catch all the action on ESPN plus. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. and the main card continues at 7 p.m.
