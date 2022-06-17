Last Saturday’s UFC 275 card was arguably the card of the year up until this point.
The card featured a changing of the guard in both the Light Heavyweight division and the Strawweight division. In the UFC 275 main event, 42-year-old Glover Teixeira ran out of gas in a war with Jiri Prochazka. Teixeira fell victim to a rear naked choke with just 24 seconds left in the fight. As the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic, Prochazka is the face of the Light Heavyweight division moving forward into the next generation of fighters.
At Strawweight, Zhang proved to be too much for Joanna Jedrzejczyk scoring a victory via a spinning backfist, the knockout was just the fourth knockout by spinning back fist in UFC history. Immediately following the bout with Zhang, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from the sport, saying “I’m 35, I want to be a mother and a businesswoman.” Jedrzejczyk will have her name etched in the record books as arguably the greatest Strawweight of all time with five consecutive title defenses in her career.
Not to be outdone, Valentina Shevchenko retained her women’s Flyweight title with a hard-fought win over Tallia Santos. For Shevchenko, the victory was her record-breaking eighth consecutive title defense.
Continuing a stretch of 10 straight weeks with fights, the UFC heads down to the Lonestar state and Austin, Texas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night Austin. The fights will take place on the campus of the University of Texas in the newly constructed Moody Center in front of more than 15,000 fans.
Saturday’s card promises to be action packed headlined by a top 10 Featherweight clash with major title implications. No. 4 ranked Calvin “the Boston Finisher” Kattar takes on No. 7 ranked Josh Emmett. Both men have experienced adversity on their climb up the Featherweight rankings. Many left Kattar for dead after a devastating loss to Max Holloway in early 2021. Kattar bounced back with a win over Giga Chikadze in his most recent octagon appearance.
Kattar, primarily a striker who uses both power and volume to have success in the octagon. In his 23 MMA victories, Kattar has posted 11 knockouts. Kattar’s impressive cardio allows for volume striking to the tune of over five significant strikes landed per minute. The immense forward pressure of Kattar could wreak havoc on Emmett. The 37-year-old has dealt with adversity in the form of injuries throughout his career. Since injury, Emmett has returned to the octagon on a mission to reach the top of the Featherweight division. The team Alpha male product is currently on a 4-fight win streak including wins over Dan Ige, Shane Burgos and Michael Johnson. Even though Emmett is the underdog in Saturday’s main event, the Sacramento native can change the course of a fight with his one punch knockout power. Emmett has scored 6 knockouts in his 17 Victories overall. Saturday’s main event promises to be a slugfest, with the winner possibly in the driver’s seat for the next shot at the Featherweight title.
At Lightweight, the co-main event between legends Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Joe Lauzon is highly anticipated despite not having implications. The matchup was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 274 in April, but was canceled due to Cerrone having a bout with food poisoning that left him unable to compete, as Cerrone returns to the octagon badly in need of a win. Cerrone is currently on a 6-fight losing streak, seeking his first win since 2019. Cerrone was once one of the baddest men on the planet, claiming the second most in the Lightweight division’s history with 17. Cerrone‘s 23 UFC victories overall are tied for the most in the company’s history. Throughout his career Cerrone has always been an entertaining fighter throughout his career. Cerrone is tied for the most performance bonuses in UFC history with 18. As Cerrone prepares to enter the octagon under the UFC banner for the 38th time, “Cowboy” will likely need to find the fountain of youth and earn a victory in order to reach his goal of 50 career fights.
For Cerrone, this fight has added meaning as this will be the first time that his son gets to see him compete in front of a capacity crowd. Cerrone said “I can’t wait to walk out of that tunnel and see the look on his face. Joe Lauzon has had an illustrious career in his own right, recording 13 finishes in his UFC career, and has earned 15 fights of the night bonuses. Cerrone and Lauzon have combined for an incredible 33 post fight bonuses. The clash between the legends will be must-see TV.
Also on the main card at Welterweight, Kevin Holland one of the UFC’s young stars takes on veteran Tim Means. After coming off Dana White’s contender series Holland made huge impressions on the UFC and fans alike with his brash confidence and entertaining fighting style. Holland posted knockout victories over Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez and Joaquin Buckley, before losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori exposed massive holes in his takedown defense. In order to reset his career, the 29-year-old Holland moved down from Middleweight to Welterweight. Holland passed his first test at Welterweight with flying colors, earning a victory by TKO over Alex Oliveira. Look for Holland to use his 6-inch reach advantage, impressive striking ability as a path to his 10th career UFC victory. Means, at age 38 is hitting his stride, currently riding a 4-fight win streak. Means currently holds a takedown accuracy percentage of more than 39%. Look for Means to possibly use his wrestling as a potential path to his fifth consecutive victory at middleweight.
Knockout artist Joaquin Buckley will look to stop the hype train of Albert Duraev, who enters the octagon looking for his 11th straight victory. Continuing on the main card at Lightweight, one of the most underrated fighters currently in the UFC, Damir Ismagulov out of Russia looks to extend his winning streak to 16 versus fellow top prospect Guram Kuteladze. They say everything’s bigger in Texas, the UFC fight night in Austin prelims certainly feature some big fights. Fan favorites Adrian Yanez, Phil Hawes, and Kyle Daukaus return to the octagon. Fans can see all 14 fights on this can’t miss UFC fight night Austin card on the ESPN family of networks, starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and continuing with the main card on ESPN at 7 p.m.
