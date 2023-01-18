There is always a palpable buzz around the fanbase when the Ultimate Fighting Championship opens its pay-per-view schedule each year. The year 2023 comes with an added jolt of electricity.
This Saturday, January 21, the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the first time since March 14, 2020, just days into the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly three years later, a raucous crowd of more than 15,000 fans will be treated to a stacked UFC 283 card inside Jeunesse Arena.
In the main event, former light heavyweight champion and current number two Glover Teixeira looks to claim the still vacant UFC light heavyweight title facing hard charging contender, number seven ranked Jamahal “sweet dreams” Hill. This matchup comes a little more than a month after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a rather unsatisfying draw at UFC 282 in December 2022, after the title was originally vacated by former undisputed light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazaka due to a catastrophic shoulder injury.
Saturday’s main event is yet another example of the UFC‘s uncanny ability to pivot. Before the UFC’s quick change of direction, Jamahal Hill was scheduled to fight former title challenger Anthony Smith on March 11. Recently, Hill brought Smith into his camp to help demonstrate the strong grappling of Teixeira.
Despite his championship pedigree, the now 43-year-old Teixeira is being doubted by many. That is nothing new for Teixeira, the Brazilian broke through at UFC 267 with an upset submission victory over Jan Blachowicz by submission to taste UFC gold for the first time. Later at UFC 275 in June, Teixeira showed the heart of a champion before coming up just short and one of the best fights of 2022 versus Jiri Prochazka.
On Saturday night, Teixeira will have to contend with one of most lethal power punchers in the UFC. Hill looks to become the first of Dana White’s Contender Series alum to become champion. The Michigan native has seven finishes in 11 victories overall. All seven of Hill’s finishes have come by knock out. Most recently, the one they call “sweet dreams” earned this championship opportunity by putting Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker to sleep with devastating knockout blows.
The 31-year-old Hill is not worried about going into “enemy territory” in Brazil. Neither is he worried about the 29-fight edge in experience that Teixeira has. Hill told Ariel Helwani “My biggest fear, my biggest fear for a while was dying without knowing how good I was, without knowing my true potential. Now I get to answer that question.”
Look for Teixeira to attempt to take this fight to the ground as soon as possible to counteract the calculated power for striking of hill. Teixeira has 33 wins overall in his career 18 knockouts, and 10 victories by submission. Teixeira’s skillset, along with his experience should give the veteran a shot to reclaim the light heavyweight throne as the title will finally find a home.
The flyweight title bout between undisputed flyweight champion Deiveson Figueredo and interim flyweight champion “The assassin baby” Brandon Moreno in the co-main event brings with it an unprecedented backdrop. Saturday night’s matchup between Figueredo and Moreno will be the fourth in the rivalry, making it the first quadrilogy in UFC history. The rivalry between Figueredo and Moreno has injected into a nearly defunct flyweight division.
The two combatants first met inside the octagon in December 2020 and UFC 255. The pair battled to a draw. Their second meeting at UFC 263 saw Moreno secure a submission victory to become first Mexican born champion in UFC history. The third fight took place at UFC 270 in January 2022. The fight was an absolute slugfest, fought at a feverish pace. Figueredo edged out a close decision victory to reclaim his title. Moreno clawed his way back into title contention at UFC 277 with a liver kick knockout of Kai-Kara France at UFC 277. With the series at 1-1-1, something has got to give Saturday night. One man will go down as one of the greatest flyweights of all time. Both men made camp changes to try to gain the slightest edge before the fourth meeting.
Figueredo went back to Brazil, and Moreno went to Fortis MMA in Dallas to refine his striking under the direction of the General Sayif Saud. Expect this fight to be a war in the early rounds in the standup. The later rounds will likely be decided by whoever can have the most success in the grappling scenarios. Regardless of the outcome, this fight will be one for the ages.
Also, on the main card at welterweight veterans clash as number five ranked former title challenger Gilbert Burns returns home to his native Brazil to take on the Haitian sensation number 12 ranked Neil Magny. Burns looks to remain in the welterweight title picture after coming up just short in a back-and-forth fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 in April 2022. Burns’ combination of powerful striking and championship level jujitsu makes the 36-year-old a tough out for anyone in the division. In his last win, Burns completely neutralized the unorthodoxed striking of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. On this week’s episode of UFC Countdown, Burns said “a lot of these guys want an easy way to the title, I am not the easy way.”
Things haven’t been easy for Neil Magny since coming off season 16 of the Ultimate Fighter. Magny started his UFC career with a 1-2 record. Since then, Magny has become one of the most respected veterans of the last decade. The 35-year-old steadily climbed the welterweight ranks. In his last octagon appearance, the veteran earned a victory by third round submission over Daniel Rodriguez to secure his 20th welterweight win in the UFC. Magny’s 20 wins gave him the most wins in UFC welterweight history passing Georges St-Pierre.
As Magny looks to continue to add to his record-breaking win total, look for the Brooklyn native to try to impose his seemingly limitless cardio and unique mix of wrestling and striking on to Burns. On UFC Countdown Magny said his game plan was to “set a pace that is impossible to keep up with.”
Although Burns may have the power advantage in this fight with six career knockouts and eight wins by submission, the cardio of Magny is a weapon and could be key in him winning this fight. If Leon Edwards were able to retain his title in the trilogy versus Kamaru Usman in London at UFC 286 in March, the winner between Magny and Burns could be in line for the next title shot.
In the women’s flyweight division, former title challengers square off as number four ranked Lauren Murphy faces number six Jessica Andrade. Both women enter the octagon looking to prove they deserve a rematch with undisputed UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.
Andrade looks to extend her winning streak to three Saturday night after consecutive wins over Amanda Lemos and Cynthia Calvillo. The most recent of which was an impressive first round submission of Amanda Lemos by a standing arm-triangle choke. Murphy opened some eyes in her last octagon appearance with a dominating win over Miesha Tate at UFC Long Island in July 2022. The win for Murphy proved that despite being 39 years old, she can still compete with the upper echelon of the division.
Andrade will certainly be looking to put on a show in her native Brazil. Andrade’s explosive athleticism and power have allowed her to record wins in three different classes. With nine knockouts and eight submission victories, Andrade has the ability to win from anywhere. The path to victory for Murphy is through her pure strength. Look for Murphy to use her kicks to get inside and attempt to get the fight to the ground. Murphey averages more than one takedown per fight, and has a takedown accuracy percentage of more than 34%. This flight will hopefully provide clarity to a cloudy title picture in women’s flyweight division.
Saturday’s main card opener features a top 15 light heavyweight clash between number eight ranked Paul Craig and number 12 ranked Johnny Walker. Craig looks to get back to his winning ways after dropping a decision to Volkan Ozedemir at UFC London in July 2022. Prior to his recent loss, Craig was on a four-fight win streak including wins over Jamahal Hill and Nikita Krylov. Craig is a dangerous submission artist. Twelve out of his 16 wins overall have come by submission. Throughout his career, Craig’s bread and butter has been his triangle choke. To go with his dangerous grappling, Craig possesses an improved striking ability.
At age 30, Walker had been one of the most disappointing prospects in recent memory up until his submission victory over Ion Cutelaba snapped a 2-fight skid for the Brazilian. If Walker is to one day be a champion, the time is now to prove it. The Brazilian enters the octagon in search of his 20th career victory overall. Walker is a wild man that likes to stand and trade in the standup. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum has recorded knockouts in 15 of his 19 wins overall. This fight could go one of two ways, either Walker finally lives up to his potential and scores an early knockout, or Craig finds a way to secure a submission in the later rounds.
The action continues at light heavyweight in the featured prelim on ABC as the legend Mauricio “shogun” Rua caps off his remarkable career against Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ihor Poteria. Before entering the UFC, Rua excelled in Pride FC winning the middleweight Grand Prix in 2005 at age 23. After losing in his UFC debut to Forrest Griffin at UFC 76 in 2007, “shogun” rattled off consecutive victories over UFC Hall of Famer’s Mark Coleman and Chuck Liddell. That pair of wins earned Rua a light heavyweight title shot versus Lyoto “the dragon” Machida at UFC 104. Rua lost by decision. Rua would get his revenge at UFC 113, knocking out Machida to claim light heavyweight gold.
For the last decade, Rua has continued to be a mainstay in the light heavyweight division. Recently Rua has struggled losing in consecutive octagon appearances versus Paul Craig and Ovince St. Preux. Now at age 41, the Brazilian legend that is Mauricio “shogun” Rua looks to turn back the clock and put on a show for the home crowd one last time. Rua told Bloody Elbow “I’ve been fighting at a high level for many years. I’ve been fighting the best since 2005. I’m an accomplished guy, and I thank God for everything I’ve conquered in my career.” Poteria looks to spoil the retirement party as the native of Ukraine searches for his first UFC win.
At middleweight, fan favorite “RoboCop” Gregory Rodrigues battles Dana White’s Contender Series alum Bruno Ferreira. Ferreira steps in as a short notice replacement for Brad Tavares after Tavares was forced out of the fight due to injury. Rodrigues will look to make it three in a row after consecutive knockout of Julian Marquez and Chidi Njokuani. The most impressive of which was the knockout of Njokuani in come from behind fashion. Rodrigues presents a stiff challenge for Ferreira as the undefeated prospect makes his octagon debut. Ferreira brings explosive power to the octagon with six career knockouts. The power of Ferreira was on display in his Contender Series appearance as the hulk earned a contract with a knockout of Leon Aliu in just over 90 seconds. Ferreira also somewhat of a submission threat with three victories by submission. The question for Ferreira is whether his cardio will hold up against the constant forward pressure of Rodrigues. Ferreira also likes to use his strength to execute throws and other takedowns. Look for Ferreira to unload power shots early in order to get a quick finish. The longer this fight goes the more it favors Rodrigues.
Keeping with the theme of short notice opponents, veteran Thiago Moises faces 26-year-old Melquizael Costa on short notice. Costa replaces Guram Kuteladze. Costa enters the octagon on Saturday night looking to build off his submission win over Christian Giagos. The win over Giagos snapped a two fight skid for Moises that included a loss to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Costa comes to the UFC from Legacy Fighting Alliance. Costa will be in search of his 20th career win Saturday night. In his striking Costa tends to look for the killshot at all times. Moises only averages three significant strikes per minute. Moises does however have a wide array of kicks that he mixes well with his takedowns. On the ground, Moises can be lethal with six submission wins. If this fight stays standing Costa has a legitimate chance to win. If the fight goes to the ground, the road to his first UFC win may be difficult for Costa.
In the only heavyweight fight on the card, number 13 ranked Shamil Abdurakhimov faces Brazilian rising star Jailton Almeida. Almeida has run through the competition with these to this point in his UFC career, recording three straight first round finishes to open his UFC tenure. A dominant win over Abdurakhimov could see Almeida crack the top 15. Despite his number 13 ranking, Abdurakhimov has fallen on hard times. The 41-year-old native of Dagestan has lost three fights in a row at the hands of the upper echelon of the division, including Chris Daukaus, Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich. Getting off the snide against Almeida will be a tall task. Almeida’s combination of speed, strength, and punching power give him all the skills to be a champion in the next few years. Especially with the division becoming more wide-open due to the departure of free agent, and former champion Francis Ngannou. Look for Abdurakhimov to wrestle in an attempt to slow down Almedia. Look for Almeda to keep Abdurakhimov at bay with his reach advantage and striking prowess. Will Almeida keep dominating the competition? Or will the savvy veteran Abdurakhimov put a stop to the hype? Find out Saturday night.
In the opening fight of the main prelims at welterweight, Dana White’s Contender Series alum Gabriel Bonfim puts his undefeated 13-0 record on the line in his UFC debut versus Mounir lazez. Bonfim entered the UFC after submitting Trey Waters with a Von Flue choke. Lazez, took full advantage of the pandemic and made his debut on fight island vs Abdul Razak. Alhassan picked up a decision win. Despite Lazez’s 2-1 record in the UFC, the native of Tunisia hasn’t built any momentum due to inactivity. Lazez has just fought once in each of the last three years. Lazez is a high-pressure striker that lands more than seven significant strikes per minute. Lazez also mixes his kicks into his arsenal. In the clinch, Lazez is effective with knees and elbows. The 25-year-old Bonfim is a well-rounded fighter. In the standup, Bonfim displays quick hands and movement. On the ground, Bonfim is extremely dangerous. Ten out of his 13 wins have come by submission. This fight is an extremely intriguing stylistic matchup.
In the featured early prelim, at bantamweight, former Legacy Fighting Alliance contender Luan Lacerda brings a 10-fight win streak into his UFC debut versus veteran, “The Spartan” Cody Stamann. In his last octagon appearance at UFC Austin in June, Stamann made quick work of Eddie Weideland, knocking him out in under a minute. The wind over Weideland snapped a three-fight skid for Stamann that included losses to Merab Dvalishvili and Said Nurmagomedov. Look for Stamann to use his striking ability and footwork to keep a grappling specialist like Lacerda at range. The 30-year-old Brazilian has been victorious in 10 out of his 13 total fights. For Lacerda all of his 10 wins have come by submission. The path to victory for Lacerta is to keep this fight on the ground at all costs. The standup is certainly Stamen’s world.
The showcase of the Bonfim continues as Gabriel’s older brother Ishmael brings a 12-fight win streak into his UFC debut versus electrifying prospect Terrance McKinney. In his young UFC career, McKinney has shown the ability to knock anybody out. In his debut at UFC 263, the 27-year-old flatlined Matt Frevola in just seven seconds. McKinney also turned in one of the rounds of the year in 2022 in a slugfest with Drew Dober in March. McKinney’s cardio will be tested against the grappling prowess of Bonfim. The 27-year-old Brazilian is a well-rounded fighter with eight knockouts and four submission victories. This flight has fight of the night written all over it. Expect fireworks from start to finish.
At welterweight, Warly Alvez looks to get back in the win column in front of his home fans, as he faces fellow veteran Nicolas Dalby. Continuing on the early prelims at women’s bantamweight, the matchup between number 15 ranked Josiane Nunes and Zarah Fairn features two women going in opposite directions. Nunes, the 29-year-old Brazilian enters Saturday night looking to extend her win streak to three in the UFC, and to eight overall. In contrast, Fairn returns to the octagon for the first time since 2020 still in search of her first UFC win. The French veteran looks to avoid a third consecutive loss in the promotion. To open the night fans will be treated to an exciting clash between Contender Series alums in the bantamweight division.
Saturday night, undefeated Peruvian prospect Daniel Marcos makes his octagon debut versus Saimon Oliveira. Fans won’t want to miss a second of Saturday’s 15-fight card. The action begins at 6 PM ET with the early prelims on ESPN plus. The main prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ABC starting at 8 PM ET. The main card can be seen on ESPN plus pay-per-view at 10 PM ET. Saturday marks the fourth time since 2019, when the UFC’s deal with ESPN began that the pay-per-view prices have been raised. The price to watch an event has gone up $20 since 2019 from $59.99 to $79.99. In a statement ESPN articulated that the continuous raising of the prices is due to “the quality and popularity of the UFC. Calling the action will be UFC play by play man Jon Anik. Anik will be joined by UFC Hall of Famer and former two division champion Daniel Cormier and former lightweight contender Paul “the Irish dragon” Felder. Felder will be filling in for Joe Rogan, as Rogan rarely on commentates when the UFC has an international event. Megan Olivi will serve as the sideline reporter for the broadcast.
