FmiUdZvagAAlZaa.jpg
Special Photo

There is always a palpable buzz around the fanbase when the Ultimate Fighting Championship opens its pay-per-view schedule each year. The year 2023 comes with an added jolt of electricity.

This Saturday, January 21, the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the first time since March 14, 2020, just days into the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly three years later, a raucous crowd of more than 15,000 fans will be treated to a stacked UFC 283 card inside Jeunesse Arena.

Recommended for you