MMA: UFC 264-Burns vs Thompson

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Stephen Thompson moves in for a kick against Gilbert Burns during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 Gary A. Vasquez

Each year the Ultimate Fighting Championship puts on several fight night cards that have the depth of a pay-per-view card. This Saturday’s UFC Orlando card is no exception.

For the first time since 2018, the world combat sports leader returns to the Amway Center for a stacked card headlined by a battle between talented strikers in the welterweight division. No. 6-ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson faces fan favorite Kevin Holland. Both men will enter the octagon looking to get back in the win column.

Recommended for you