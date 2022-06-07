SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 07: (L-R) UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Texeira of Brazil and Jiri Prochazka of Czech Republic face off during a UFC photo session at Gardens by the Bay on June 7, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
A UFC fight week is always filled with the anticipation of that particular weekend’s card. Singapore shines in the pay-per-view spotlight for the first time, as the UFC travels to Singapore for the company's first pay-per-view event in Southeast Asia.
UFC 275 fight week kicks off with the Road to UFC tournament. The UFC was once a tournament sport, when the Ultimate Fighting Championship began in 1993, the sport consisted of a competition between fighters of different styles to see which style of fighting reigned supreme. In 2001, when Dana White and the Fertitta brothers took over the company, they went away from the tournament format. Under Dana White’s leadership, the only tournament style event that the UFC holds is the Ultimate Fighter Series.
As the global combat sports leader, the Road to UFC tournament will not only allow for the UFC to get back to their tournament roots, the spectacle of the tournament will also continue to open up the Asian market to more fighters and fans. The first round of the tournament will begin on Thursday, June 9 and continue on Friday, June 10. The Road to UFC tournament will feature top Asian prospects in the men’s Flyweight, Featherweight, Bantamweight and Lightweight divisions. Each prospect will be vying for a UFC contract.
The tournament is constructed with eight-man brackets for each weight division. Per the UFC, round one of the tournament will consist of four fights per bracket, with an additional non-tournament fight. Meaning, the flight cards for each division will have a total of five fights. The tournament finals in each weight division will take place on the prelims of a UFC fight night card later this year with the winners earning a UFC contract. Asia has produced some extremely talented fighters, including UFC Featherweight Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie”, Chinese Bantamweight Song Yadong, and former UFC women’s Strawweight champion Weili Zhang. Zhang will be fighting on the UFC 275 main card Saturday, June 11.
MMA fans can catch the stars of tomorrow on UFC Fight Pass with episodes one and two at 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 9. Followed by episode three and four on Friday, June 10 at 2:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 a.m. ET.
