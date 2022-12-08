The UFC’s annual “Fight Like Hell Night” to honor the late great Stuart Scott and raise awareness for the Jimmy V Foundation and cancer research was a smashing success.
The company recorded its 28th consecutive sellout. According to the UFC, last Saturday’s gate was the biggest gate for a fight night in UFC history. Orlando provided many thrilling moments. In the main event, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson’s speed and precision proved to be too much for Kevin Holland. In a vintage performance Wonderboy earned the victory by fourth round TKO.
In the co-main event Rafael Dos Anjos dominated Bryan Barberena on the ground with a second-round submission victory by rear-naked choke. In the process, Dos Anjos became the first fighter in UFC history to log over eight hours of octagon time. Also on the main card, Sergei Pavlovich continued his ascension through the heavyweight division making quick work of Tai Tuivasa. Pavlovich scored a knockout victory in just 54 seconds. Apart from the fights, the UFC made a point to honor former UFC fighters Anthony Johnson and Elias Theodorou who both tragically lost their battles with cancer earlier this year.
All in all, UFC Orlando was a great lead into this weekend’s UFC 282 card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The UFC normally tries to save the best for last in terms of quality of a card. Just 17 days prior to the last pay-per-view of the year, disaster struck as undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka was forced out of his bout with former champion Glover Teixeira after suffering a severe shoulder injury wrestling during training. UFC president Dana White called the injury “the worst shoulder injury the doctors have ever seen in UFC history.” Forecasting a long road to recovery, Prochazka vacated his belt. After Glover Teixeira turned down the opportunity to fight another opponent on such short notice, the UFC showcased its uncanny ability to pivot, moving the original co-main event between former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and the surging Magomed Ankalaev into the main event slot.
Saturday night presents an opportunity for Blachowicz to earn his title back after relinquishing it to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, as Teixeira submitted Blachowicz to claim UFC Gold for the first time. The man known for his legendary Polish power quickly re-entered the title picture after a TKO of Aleksandar Rakic back in May. With the light heavyweight title now up to grabs, there is added intrigue for an already well put together UFC 282 card. Currently ranked as the number two light heavyweight in the world, Blachowicz has shown the ability to win in a variety of ways. Throughout his 18-fight UFC run Blachowicz’s Polish power has been on display with knockout wins over Corey Anderson, Luke Rockhold, and Dominick Reyes. Blachowicz’s grappling prowess can be seen in his first light heavyweight title defense at UFC 259 versus then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Blachowicz completely stifled Adesanya’s attempt at double champion status with his wrestling. The power of Blachowicz is the great equalizer in this fight. Expect Blachowicz to use his calf kicks to open up his striking early. Blachowicz is hungry to get his belt back.
Blachowicz said “I will do everything to get this belt back.” With a win Saturday night, the 39-year-old Blachowicz will enter an exclusive club of 2-time UFC light heavyweight champions that includes Randy Couture and Jon Jones. In order to accomplish his goal, Blachowicz will have to get past one of the most dynamic fighters in the UFC today, No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev.
Out of Dagestan, Ankalaev has all the tools to be a champion. On his current 9-fight win streak Ankaliev has evolved from a pure wrestler to a dangerous striker. In addition to his wrestling, Ankaliev has developed a strong job and a diverse arsenal of kicks to not only maintain distance, but also to cause damage. Ankalaev’s 9-fight win streak includes wins over Ion Cutelaba and former title challengers Volkan Ozedemir and Anthony Smith. Despite Blachowicz being his toughest test to date, Ankalaev still believes he will dominate Saturday night. Will Ankalaev continue his dominance? Or will Blachowicz reclaim his throne as champion? Regardless of the outcome, either man won’t mind keeping the light heavyweight throne warm until Prochazka is healthy enough for competition.
On this revamped UFC 282 card, the hype train that is Paddy “The Boddy” Pimblett makes his first appearance on pay-per-view in the co-main event versus veteran Jared Flash Gordon. Pimblett enters Saturday night looking to improve on his 3-0 record in the UFC. Overall, Pimblett is riding a 5-fight win streak. Most recently, the 27-year-old Liverpool native most recently earned a victory over Jordan Leavitt by submission at UFC London in July. Despite only having a Record of 3-0, Pimblett has become one of the UFC’s biggest stars, in part due to his brash personality and his relationship with Barstool Sports.
Jared Gordon’s story is one of triumph in the face of adversity. In his late teens Gordon became addicted to heroin. Then in 2015 Gordon decided to get help and has now overcome his addiction to become a successful fighter in the UFC. The 34-year-old New York native has amassed a 7-4 record in the UFC. In his most recent octagon appearance at UFC 278, Gordon earned a decision victory over Leonardo Santos. Looking to make it two in a row, Gordon presents a considerable step up in competition for Pimblett. The problem for Pimblett will be that Gordon has enough power and strength to expose the defensive holes in Pimblett’s game. Gordon will look to put the pressure on Pimblett. Gordon lands more than 70% of his significant strikes and has a nice output. Gordon lands more than five significant strikes per minute. Look for Pimblett to use his 5-inch reach advantage to maintain distance and stay out of Gordon’s striking range. If this fight does end up on the ground, Pimblett could be a submission threat. The rising star has recorded six knockouts and nine submissions in his 19 wins overall. Regardless of if the casual fan knows who Jared Gordon is, this fight is extremely difficult and intriguing for both men.
Also on the main card, Santiago Ponzinibbio returns to the octagon Saturday night looking to turn the tide after losing three of his last four fights. This recent rough stretch for in
Ponzinibbio losses at the hands of Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira. Saturday night, Ponzinibbio was originally scheduled to face Robbie Lawler, but Lawler was forced out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. Ponzinibbio will now face Alex Morono, as Morono steps in on five days’ notice. Due to its extremely short notice nature, the bout will be contested at a catchweight of 180 Lbs. Morono comes in riding a 4-fight win streak that includes wins over Matthew Semelsberger, Donald “cowboy” Cerrone and Mickey Gall. Morono’s jujitsu and wrestling will be an interesting contrast to the high volume striking of Ponzinibbio. The 36-year-old Ponzinibbio still has enough power and speed in his striking to potentially give Morono trouble. This fight should be a classic striker versus grappler matchup.
At middleweight, fan favorite number 10 ranked Darren Till returns to the octagon facing number 14 ranked Dricus Du Plessis. Early in his career at welterweight Till made a run to a title opportunity versus former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Since making the move to middleweight in 2019, Till has gone 1-2 in three fights. His lone win came against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. Till will look to get back on track against Du Plessis Saturday night.
Du Plessis is a well-regarded fighter out of South Africa. Du Plessis came to the UFC as a former KSW champion with an overall record of 17-2. Du Plessis enters Saturday night looking to push his record in the UFC to 4-0. Du Plessis holds wins over veterans Trevin Giles and Brad Tavares. Both Till and Du Plessis look massive for their weight class. For Till, his recent inactivity due to injury, rust may be an issue. The 29-year-old has fought once a year for the last five years. Getting past Du Plessis will be a tall task for Till. Du Plessis has a very well-rounded skill set in both his wrestling and striking. Du Plessis is a high-volume striker with considerable reach that could cause problems for Till. Du Plessis lands more than six significant strikes per minute. A win for Du Plessis could see him vault into the top ten.
In Saturday’s main card opener, fans around the world will be treated to a fantastic matchup in the featherweight division between number eight ranked Bryce “thug nasty” Mitchell and number 14 ranked Ilia Topuria. In this matchup, both men combine to have an overall record of 27-0. Mitchell made a statement and in his most recent octagon appearance dismantling UFC legend Edson Barboza at UFC 272 in March. Mitchell enters Saturday night looking to capture his seventh consecutive win in the UFC. For Topuria the native of the country of Georgia looks to improve on his 3-0 record in the UFC. All three wins have come by knockout. Throughout his career Mitchell has added striking elements to his already dominating ground game. Mitchell likes to push the pace and use his kicks to enter striking range. Expect Mitchell to take this fight to the ground and attempt his trademark twister submission. Topuria is a dangerous fighter in his own right. Topuria has the ability to get inside and land short, powerful shots from inside the pocket. Couple that with Topuria’s wrestling and you have a remarkably even matchup. With current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moving up to lightweight, a convincing win by either man Saturday could spell a Ititle shot.
In Saturday’s featured prelim, top 15 heavyweights square off as number nine ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik battles number 11 Chris Daukaus. After starting out hot in the UFC, with four consecutive wins, Rozenstruik comes into Saturday night having dropped his last two fights at the hands of Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. Daukaus also enters Saturday night on a 2-fight skid with losses to Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes. In terms of staying in the title picture, this is a crucial fight for both men. At age 34, Rozenstruik’s ability to withstand damage is a major concern, particularly after his first-round loss to Volkov via first round knockout. Rozenstruik may have to be a touch more cautious in this fight with Daukaus. Daukaus is a talented boxer with 11 knockouts in his 12 wins overall. Expect this fight to be an absolute slugfest. Don’t blink or you might miss it.
Also, on the prelims at bantamweight, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Junior makes his UFC debut versus Jay Perrin after Rosas shined on me most recent season of Dana White’s Contender Series with his slick grappling. Rosas will step into the cage as the youngest fighter to ever debut in the UFC. Perrin look to ruin the fun of Rosas’ debut and earn his first UFC victory after following to 0-2 in the UFC. Rosas brings a highflying aggressive style into the cage that is very rare for somebody of his age. Look for Perrin to take a measured approach in an effort to take advantage of Rosas and his wild style. The 18-year-old Rosas is undaunted in his search for a submission. The question becomes is Rosas able to survive if Perrin puts Rosas in a dangerous position? The longer this fight goes on the more it favors Perrin. Can the young Rosas Junior handle the bright lights of a UFC pay-per-view? Find out Saturday night.
At middleweight the clash between Edmen Shahbazyan and Dalcha Lungiambula likely features two men fighting for the jobs. Shahbazyan entered the UFC off season two of Dana White’s Contender Series. With the backing of UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey, Shahbazyan
was touted as the next best thing. Now coming off three straight losses, the 25-year-old “golden boy” is looking to revitalize his career. Shahbazyan has moved to Xtreme couture under the direction of head coach Eric Nicksick. We will see if the change pays off as Shahbazyan returns to the octagon for the first time in more than a year. The 35-year-old, Lungiambula to right the ship after going 2-4 in his first six appearances in the UFC overall. Lungiambula is just 1-3 during his time at middleweight, and is currently on a 3-fight losing streak. Look for Shahbazyan to be aggressive early, as his cardio has plagued him throughout his career. The action will stay in the middleweight for what should be an action-packed fight between the action man Chris Curtis and Joaquin Buckley. Curtis looks to get back in the win column after suffering a disappointing loss at the hands of Jack Hermansson at UFC London. This fight could very well be the fight of the night. The battle between Curtis and Buckley matches two explosive strikers that are sure to produce fireworks.
On the early prelims at featherweight, the always entertaining Billy Quarantillo returns to the octagon Saturday night vs Alexander Hernandez. Quarantillo looks to come up big and earned his fifth UFC victory Saturday night. For Hernandez, after going 4-4 in his last eight fights it is critical for Hernandez to find a consistent winning formula. The early prelims also feature Contender Series standouts making their debuts. Brazilian finisher Vinicius Salvador looks to make a splash in his debut versus Daniel Da Silva in the flyweight division. In the bantamweight division, promising South African prospect Cameron Saaiman makes his debut fresh off Dana White’s Contender Series win over Josh Wang Kim the 22-year-old boasts an undefeated record at 6-0. Saaiman was originally scheduled to face veteran Ronnie Lawrence. Now, due to an undisclosed injury on Lawrence’s side, Saaiman will battle Jacksonville native Steven Koslow. The 25-year-old holds a perfect 6-0 record. All six of his wins have come via submission. Even with all the chaos leading up to Saturday’s UFC 282 card, the UFC has remained committed to closing the 2022 pay-per-view schedule out with a bang. The action begins at 5:30 PM ET with the early prelims on ESPN plus. The main prelims will be broadcasted on ESPN2 at 8 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET on ESPN plus pay-per-view. The action will be called by the primary broadcast team that includes Joe Rogan, John Anik, and former two division champion Daniel Cormier. As it is customary for pay-per-view cards, Megan Olivi will serve as the sideline reporter for the broadcast.
