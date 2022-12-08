MMA: UFC 259

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Jan Blachowicz of Poland punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in their UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

 Jeff Bottari

The UFC’s annual “Fight Like Hell Night” to honor the late great Stuart Scott and raise awareness for the Jimmy V Foundation and cancer research was a smashing success.

The company recorded its 28th consecutive sellout. According to the UFC, last Saturday’s gate was the biggest gate for a fight night in UFC history. Orlando provided many thrilling moments. In the main event, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson’s speed and precision proved to be too much for Kevin Holland. In a vintage performance Wonderboy earned the victory by fourth round TKO.

