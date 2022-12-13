MMA: UFC 282 - Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 Stephen R. Sylvanie

Saturday night’s UFC 282 card was an excellent way to cap off the UFC’s 2022 pay-per-view schedule.

The company recorded its 29th consecutive sellout and raked in $4.4 million in gate money. Ten out of 12 total fights ended by finish. UFC president Dana White was in a giving mood post fight as all 10 finishers received performance bonuses.

