MMA: UFC 281 - Adesanya vs Pereira

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) and Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s UFC 281 card in Madison Square Garden was filled with magical moments.

The UFC earned its 27th consecutive sellout last week as nearly 21,000 people packed the Garden. UFC 281 was the second highest grossing event in the arena’s history, as the UFC pulled in $11.56 million, ranking UFC 281 as the fifth highest grossing event in UFC history.