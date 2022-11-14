Saturday’s UFC 281 card in Madison Square Garden was filled with magical moments.
The UFC earned its 27th consecutive sellout last week as nearly 21,000 people packed the Garden. UFC 281 was the second highest grossing event in the arena’s history, as the UFC pulled in $11.56 million, ranking UFC 281 as the fifth highest grossing event in UFC history.
Fans also were treated to amazing fights from start to finish. UFC 281 tied a UFC record in the modern era for most first round finishes with seven.
In the main event, Israel Adesanya’s title reign was put to an end as the boogeyman Alex Pereira showed off his “Poatan” power as Pereira came back from down 3-1 on the scorecards with a knockout in round five, to become the new UFC undisputed middleweight champion. Perreira’s calf kicks were also important keys to victory. With the win, Pereira moved to 3-0 versus Adesanya in combat sports competitions.
When asked about the result in the main event, UFC president Dana White said “it’s what makes the sport great. You never know how things will happen; you can’t predict this stuff.”
In the co-main event, Weili Zhang reclaimed her strawweight title with a dominant victory over Carla Esparza by rear-naked choke. Zhang is arguably the greatest combat sports athlete to ever come out of China.
In the fight of the night, the battle between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier lived up to its billing. Poirier walked out wearing a Marvin Hagler style “war” hat. A war is exactly what he and Chandler delivered. Chandler had Poirier on the ropes in the first round. In the second round, Chandler initiated a grappling exchange attempting a rear-naked choke, where Chandler allegedly stuck his fingers into the mouth of Poirier. In the third round, after standing and trading blows initially, Poirier got the last laugh by securing the victory by rear-naked choke.
In his post-fight interview, Poirier displayed a sense of vulnerability rarely seen from fighters, when he said “Hey Mike! I was scared to fight you, but without fear, there is no bravery.”
In mixed martial arts there are very rarely happy endings for the legends of the game.
It truly was the end of an era when the legend Frankie Edgar stepped in the cage for the final time at Madison Square Garden versus Chris Gutierrez. Just over two minutes into the fight, Gutierrez landed a flying knee up the middle that viciously knocked out the 41-year-old Edgar. After the fight, a visibly shaken Gutierrez went over to console Edgar. Gutierrez was extremely emotional in his post-fight interview. Gutierrez told Joe Rogan that he won this fight for his mom battling cancer and his Factory X coach Marc Montoya, who is battling kidney cancer. In an interview with Aaron Bronsteter, Montoya said “it’s going to take a lot more than a cancerous kidney and a staph infection to take me out.”
Things were emotional on the Edgar side as well. The former UFC lightweight champion told Joe Rogan “I love this sport man. I didn’t want to go out like that. I got my family here, that’s all that matters. Congrats to Chris, the sport is not so forgiving. I love everybody. You guys make this awesome. One with hope that fans would remember Frankie Edgar for the good times, like the wars with Gray Maynard instead of this disappointing end.”
UFC president Dana White gave his thoughts on Edgar’s retirement. White said “I love him, I love his family. That was a rough way to go out, but with what he’s accomplished here and what he’s done. Nothing but respect and love for Frankie.”
