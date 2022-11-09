MMA: UFC 276-Adesanya vs Cannonier

Israel Adesanya (red gloves) reacts after defeating Jared Cannonier (blue gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on July 2, 2022.

 Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA Today Sports

Following last week’s UFC Vegas 64 card, where Amanda Lemos vaulted herself into serious title contention with a knockout of Marina Rodriguez, the UFC heads to New York and Madison Square Garden armed with a card fit for the Big Apple.

This Saturday, November 12, the stacked UFC 281 card is headlined by two title fights. In the main event, the rivalry between undisputed UFC middleweight champion "The Last Stylebender" Israel Adesanya and Alex "Poatan" Pereira adds another chapter. The two men first met under the Glory Kickboxing banner, where Pereira bested Adesanya in both fights, including a knockout with a devastating left hook in their second meeting.

