MMA: UFC 280-Oliveira vs Makhachev

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates with the title belt after defeating Charles Oliveira (red gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

 Craig Kidwell

Saturday’s UFC 280 card was bursting with intriguing fights.

A sold-out crowd of 13,400 fans at Ethiad Arena witnessed history in the battle for the vacant title in the lightweight division. Saturday in Abu Dhabi marked the UFC’s 26th consecutive sellout, continuing the company’s run of sustained success.

Recommended for you