Saturday’s UFC 280 card was bursting with intriguing fights.
A sold-out crowd of 13,400 fans at Ethiad Arena witnessed history in the battle for the vacant title in the lightweight division. Saturday in Abu Dhabi marked the UFC’s 26th consecutive sellout, continuing the company’s run of sustained success.
The main event between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and the challenger Islam Makhachev marked the first time in UFC history where two fighters met with double digit win streaks intact. Oliveira was on a mission to get his belt back after having the belt stripped from him via a weight miss of half a pound prior to his title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. As champion, Oliveira had run through most of the top five contenders in the lightweight division including Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.
Oliveira brought an elite skill set to the octagon, as the Brazilian holds records for most submission victories and overall finishes in UFC history. Makhachev used suffocating in route to a title shot and 10 consecutive victories over the likes of Bobby Green and Dan Hooker. The question coming in Saturday was the native of Dagestan deal with the pressure of Oliveira? The Protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov brought with him the burden of expectation. Nurmagomedov was widely considered one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history finishing his career with a record of 29-0.
Makhachev blazed his own trail to UFC gold Saturday night earning a $50,000 performance of the night bonus. Makhachev landed two takedowns in the first round to take control, navigating Oliveira’s dangerous guard at every turn. Early in the second round Makhachev landed a knockdown with a wild left hand. Makhachev then gained top position and secured the victory via an arm triangle.
The victory signified the passing of the torch from Nurmagomedov to Makhachev as the lightweight belt returned to Dagestan. Makhachev dedicated the victory to his former coach and mentor Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s father who passed away in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.
Makhachev said, “Khabib and his father made me. Many years ago, my coach told me just keep training hard and you’ll be champion one day.”
The UFC does not have to look far for the next title challenger at lightweight. All signs point towards Makhachev’s first title defense being against current undisputed UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in Perth Australia at UFC 284 in February 2023.
In the co-main event, the bantamweight title was at stake as the champion Aljamain Sterling faced off with former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. Dillashaw’s windy road back to a title shot was a complicated one. In 2019, the show was stripped of his title After testing positive for erythropoietin or EPO. EPO is the same drug that Lance Armstrong used during his career. After a narrow victory over then No. 2-ranked Cory Sandhagen, Dillashaw was thrust back into a title opportunity Saturday night.
Dillashaw came into the fight with an undiagnosed shoulder dislocation, forcing the former champion to fight with one arm for the duration of the fight. Regardless of their thoughts on Dillashaw‘s steroid use, the former champion gained many fans Saturday night as he grimaced through a round and a half with one arm. Sterling used the injury to his advantage, grinding his face into the shoulder of the Dillashaw repeatedly. Sterling also dominated the fight with his wrestling landing five out of eight takedown attempts, while accumulating over seven minutes of control time. Subsequent ground and pound from Sterling resulted in a TKO and a second completed title defense.
The bantamweight division was once again in the spotlight in the title eliminator bout between former champion and No. 1 contender Petr Yan and No. 11-ranked Sugar Sean O’Malley. With this matchmaking, O’Malley was essentially thrown into the deep end of the pool in a sink or swim scenario. O’Malley proved he could swim, going punch for a punch with Yan.
Both men landed knockdowns in the course of the fight. The difference in the fight came in the overall significant strike numbers where O’Malley lead 84-58. The controversy comes when you consider that Yan earned five minutes and 44 seconds of control time and landed six takedowns to seemingly seal a victory. In combat sports expect the unexpected, because you never know what the judges are thinking. O’Malley earned the controversial decision victory which will most likely propel the Sugar Show to a title shot in the near future. For Yan, the loss dropped the former champion to 1-3 in his last four octagon appearances.
In combat sports, even the most elite fighters can go on a losing streak. Early on the main card, Beneil Dariush proved ring rust to be somewhat of a fallacy as Dariush shined Saturday night versus Mateusz Gamrot after suffering is seriously injury earlier this year. Dariush withstood early take downs from Gamrot in the first round. In the second and third round, Dariush found his striking range, Landing a bevy of knees and a massive left hand in the final minutes of the fight. Another key to victory for Dariush was his take down defense, the veteran defended 13 out of 16 takedowns.
With the victory Dariush made his pitch for a title shot in his post-fight interview, Dariush said “I’ve done everything I need to do. You said, fight in here against whoever and I fought whoever.”
In Saturday night’s featured prelim Belal “remember the name” Mohammed continued his quest for respect versus an undefeated Sean Brady. In a battle of top 10 welterweights, Brady’s strength and take downs seemed to be most prevalent early in the fight. In the second round, Muhammad responded by stuffing five takedown attempts. Muhammad then showed improvement in his game, overwhelming Brady with strikes, as Muhammad earned his first knockout victory since 2016.
After the win, Muhammad said he was ready to challenge Leon Edwards for the title, or face “The Wolf” Khamzat Chimaev in the near future. With his win over Brady, it is safe to say that Muhammad won’t be sneaking up on anybody in the welterweight any longer as the surging Muhammad extended His unbeaten streak to eight. Everyone will “remember the name” Belal Muhammad.
All in all, UFC 280 lived up to the hype. The UFC returns to action next week October 29 as Calvin Kattar clashes with Arnold Allen for a top 10 matchup in the featherweight division.
