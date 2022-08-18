MMA: UFC Fight Night-Usman vs Edwards

December 19, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Leon Edwards moves in with a punch against Kamaru Usman during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

 Reinhold Matay

This Saturday, August 20, Salt Lake City, Utah and Vivint Arena shine under the bright lights of UFC pay-per-view for the first time.

An action-packed UFC 278 card is headlined by a rematch seven years in the making between UFC Welterweight champion "the Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman and Leon "Rocky" Edwards. Both men have come from humble beginnings in Nigeria and England, respectively. Despite all the obstacles they have faced, both Usman and Edwards have worked to become elite Welterweights in the UFC.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.