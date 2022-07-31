MMA: UFC 277-Pena vs Nunes

Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Julianna Pena (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a women’s bantamweight title bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

 Jerome Miron

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kept its historic run going Saturday night, as the company extended its sellout streak to 21 consecutive events in Dallas at American Airlines Center. The company also set an arena record pulling in $4.45 million.

In the main event, Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Peña for the women’s Bantamweight title, and Nunes became the first fighter in UFC history to reclaim double champion status. Nunes’ switch to a southpaw stance appeared to give Pena problems, as the lioness landed 3 knockdowns in the first two rounds. As the fight progressed, Nunes took control of the fight, executing six out of eight takedown attempts.

