Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Julianna Pena (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a women’s bantamweight title bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Ultimate Fighting Championship kept its historic run going Saturday night, as the company extended its sellout streak to 21 consecutive events in Dallas at American Airlines Center. The company also set an arena record pulling in $4.45 million.
In the main event, Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Peña for the women’s Bantamweight title, and Nunes became the first fighter in UFC history to reclaim double champion status. Nunes’ switch to a southpaw stance appeared to give Pena problems, as the lioness landed 3 knockdowns in the first two rounds. As the fight progressed, Nunes took control of the fight, executing six out of eight takedown attempts.
Nunes inflicted further damage on the ground with piercing elbows gashing Peña’s head wide open. With blood dripping down between the rungs of the cage late in the fight, Pena showed the heart of a champion, nearly securing an armbar on multiple occasions to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Nunes silenced all the doubters with her performance, the criticism of Nunes has been her cardio. Through 25 minutes Saturday night, Nunes did not look tired at all.
When asked why she didn’t knock Pena out, Nunes said “I could’ve knocked her out, but I wanted to prove a point.”
The champion also expressed interest in going back up to 145 pounds to defend her Featherweight title in her next fight. Fans will likely have to wait a while for the trilogy between Peña and Nunes, but the wait to see two of the baddest women on the planet compete again will be worth it.
UFC President Dana White awarded the $50,000 fight of the night bonus to Brandon Moreno and Kai-Kara France for their clash in the interim title bout at Flyweight. The first two rounds were a striking clinic by both men, with razor thin margins of victory. In the third round, Moreno missed with a high kick, allowing Kara-France to attempt a takedown. The attempt was defended well by Moreno. In the ensuing scramble, Moreno landed a debilitating liver kick propelling the assassin baby to victory. The win for Moreno, sets up an unprecedented fourth meeting between Moreno and Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueredo.
At Heavyweight, Sergei Pavlovich ended Derrick Lewis’ night swiftly overwhelming the Texas native with a bevy of punches just 55 seconds into the first round. Earning his fourth consecutive win, Pavlovich could crack into the Heavyweight top 15. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Lewis’ career projectory is declining rapidly having lost three out of his last four fights. Despite the recent troubling trend, UFC President Dana White alluded to the fact that future with the company is in no danger at this time.
One of two performances of the night bonuses went to Alexandre Pantoja. After an opening flurry, Pantoja jumped on the back of his opponent Alex Perez and executed a neck crank submission to secure a victory. Despite being one of the Flyweight division’s elite, Pantoja appears to be the odd man out in terms of a title opportunity with a fourth meeting between Moreno and Figueiredo.
In the main card opener at light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev ran his winning streak to nine using thunderous leg kicks and grounded pound to defeat Anthony Smith. The nine-fight win streak is the second longest in light heavyweight history. Ankalaev’s opponent, Smith appeared to be compromised by leg injury early in the fight. Currently in the top five of the light heavyweight rankings, Ankalaev is likely just a few wins away from a title shot.
The other performance of the night bonus went to Drew Dober for his impressive knockout victory over Rafael Alves. The knockout of Alves was Dober’s 7th during his time with UFC, giving the elevation fight team product the second most knockouts in the lightweight division. Dober is one of the young bright stars in the lightweight division. Another fighter that impressed on the prelims was Hamdy Abdelwahab. Abdelwahab came into his UFC debut versus Don’tale Mayes Saturday night with the distinction of being the first Egyptian fighter in the UFC. Abdelwahab showcased his Olympic wrestling background earring a victory in dominant fashion pushing his record to 6-0.
After successful night in Dallas, The UFC returns home to Las Vegas and the UFC next Saturday, August 6 for a card headlined by the Ultimate Fighter season 30 finale, as well as a light heavyweight top 10 clash between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.