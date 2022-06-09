The sport of mixed martial arts has become one of the world’s fastest growing sports in the last 25 years. The growth of the sport is thanks in large part to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The UFC’s widening reach is illustrated on this weekend’s card in the main event, as Jiri Prochazka aims to become the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic.
The Light Heavyweight title calendar will have to contend with one of the legends of the sport for a chance at the belt. Prochazka will face Glover Teixeira on Saturday night in Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium with a capacity crowd of 11,000. At age 42, Teixeira has defied father time and is hitting his stride riding a six-fight win streak thus far, the winning streak culminated at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, where Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz to reach the light heavyweight mountaintop for the first time.
In his first title defense, Teixeira takes on the much younger Prochazka. The young phenom from the Czech Republic has been catapulted into a championship opportunity after just two fights in the UFC. In those two octagon appearances, the 29-year-old Prochazka scored knockout victories over former title challengers Volkan Özdemir and Dominick Reyes. The spinning elbow knockout of Reyes put Prochazka on the fast track to this title opportunity against the veteran Teixeira.
Prochazka’s striking approach is a relentless diversified attack. Prochazka is riding a 12 fight-win streak, pushing his overall MMA record to 28-3, 25 of Prochazka’s 28 have come by knockout, giving him a finish rate of nearly 90. Prochazka is an extremely dangerous striker landing an average nearly 7 significant strikes per minute. Teixeira will look to neutralize Prochazka’s power with his jujitsu and excellent ground game. Teixeira boast a takedown accuracy percentage of 39%. The ground where Teixeira can take advantage, with Prochazka having a takedown defense percentage of only 50%.
Teixeira’s path to becoming a champion has been a true underdog story. Coming into Saturday’s main event, one question remains, will Glover Teixeira continue to outrun father time, or will Jiri Prochazka continue his dominant run and become the UFC Light Heavyweight champion? In the co-main event, the women’s Flyweight title will be on the line as Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko goes for her seventh consecutive title defense versus No. 4-ranked Talia Santos.
For Shevchenko, a win Saturday night would further cement her legacy as possibly the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time. Out of Kyrgyzstan, Shevchenko has built an impressive resume with wins over Holly Holm and current women’s Bantamweight champion Julianna Peña in route to an overall record of 25-3. The only blemishes on Shevchenko’s UFC record came by way of two defeats at the hands of current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. Using her surgical striking coupled with elite submission prowess Shevchenko has cleared out much of the division on her current 8-fight win streak.
Talia Santos seems to be Shevchenko’s biggest challenge to date. At 19-1, Santos has proven to be a very well-rounded fighter with 10 knockouts and three submission victories. In her preparation for this fight, Santos told MMA Junkie that she found some supposed “Flaws in Shevchenko’s Game”. The champion scoffed at this notion; Shevchenko told MMAfighting.com “all my opponents say the same. Same over and over… but when they step inside the octagon, they feel the difference between the fighters." She’s trying to hypnotize herself. With no clear path to victory, Santos is going to have to be prepared to walk through fire in order to pull the upset. Saturday’s co-main event will be a matchup of the reckless abandon of Santos versus the precision of Shevchenko.
The talent in women’s mixed martial arts will continue to be on display on the main card at Strawweight with a rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weli Zhang. The first fight between the two women took place at UFC 248 just prior to the pandemic. That clash at UFC 248 would go down as arguably the greatest fight in women’s mixed martial arts history with a total of 351 significant strikes landed combined.
Zhang would edge out Jedrzejczyk to become retain the women’s Strawweight title. In the aftermath of the first fight, Jedrzejczyk would take 27 months to rejuvenate and start her own businesses, while Zhang would match up with Rose Namajunas twice going 0-2. After Namajunas was upset by Carla Esparza at UFC 274, the window to a women’s Strawweight title fight for both Zhang and Jedrzejczyk. UFC president Dana White said earlier this week that the winner of the rematch will earn a title shot versus current women’s Strawweight champion Carla Esparza. As Jedrzejczyk makes her highly anticipated return to the octagon at age 35, Jedrzejczyk looks to take one step towards reclaiming her UFC women’s Strawweight belt. However, the combination of excellent striking and wrestling makes Zhang an extremely tough opponent. The clash between former champions in the Strawweight division promises to be must see TV Saturday night.
Also, on the main card at Flyweight, the always entertaining No. 14-ranked Manel Kape looks to move up the rankings with a win over No. 8-ranked Rogerio Bontorin. In the main card opener at Welterweight, top Australian prospect Jack Della Maddalena returns to the octagon versus Ramazan Emeev. The prelims highlighted by the return of Brendan Allen and Andre Fialho. Since entering the UFC in January of this year, Fialho has been an extremely active fighter posting a 2-1 record, pushing his overall record to 16-4. Saturday night, Fialho will make a nearly unheard-of fourth octagon appearance in a calendar year. Saturday night, Fialho will face Jake Mathews. UFC 275 promises to be a stacked card. The action begins at 6:30 p.m. with the early prelims. The late prelims take place at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The action moves over to ESPN Plus Pay-per-view at 10 p.m.
