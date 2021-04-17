A call from the Under-15 U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team heading into high school changed the trajectory of Ari Manrique’s career.
Instead of attending Mill Creek, where her twin older brothers were soccer standouts, she enrolled for her first three years of high school at Gwinnett Online Campus. Though she did miss her friends and in-person learning, she appreciated the online program and it gave her priceless opportunities with U.S. Soccer.
In addition to the frequent domestic camps with the youth national team, Manrique got to travel for games and tournaments over the past three years to Portugal (twice), China, Germany and the Netherlands.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Manrique, now a Mill Creek senior and still a part of the youth national team. “I had to give up high school and I did online school for three years, so that was really difficult. It was busy, but it was great getting to travel and represent the country on so many different levels. I’ve met so many great people and experienced a lot of different things.”
Manrique gets to experience another new thing this spring — high school soccer.
Her participation this season added a major offensive weapon to an already talented Mill Creek team, and the results have been impressive. The Hawks are unbeaten and carry a No. 2 state ranking into next week’s Class AAAAAAA state playoff opener Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., when they host Etowah.
“When I first came in (for high school) it was a little weird playing with people a bunch of different ages and being one of the older ones in the program,” Manrique said. “After the first few practices, I was able to buy into the program and really enjoy it. It’s a different energy. I like it.”
The Hawks like having her around, too.
Manrique is a dynamic playmaker with a handful of highlight goals in only 10 games of action — she missed two games with COVID-19 contact tracing and one with injury. She has 17 goals and nine assists in only 480 minutes.
“Ari has been a talisman for us this year,” Mill Creek girls coach Vince Hayes said. “Our offense this year is very stout, and adding Ari has been incredible because she can bring all the parts together. She can score, off dead balls or either foot, but can also drop in to create goals. She is definitely a player that inspires her teammates that we can beat anyone.”
The Manrique name was familiar in the Mill Creek soccer community long before this season from the legacy left by her twin brothers, who excelled with the Hawks and went on to stellar college soccer careers at the U.S. Naval Academy. Diego Manrique graduated last year from the Academy and is stationed in Japan. Ernando just finished his last season at Navy and also is headed to Japan for his military service.
The twins, though five years older, set the tone for Ari’s soccer career. She kept a watchful eye on their accomplishments and did her best to keep up in the family game, which her father — who she said is her inspiration in soccer — played growing up in Mexico.
“If (my brothers) did something, I had to do it better,” she said. “They made the region team. I made the national team. I had to one-up them in everything they did.”
Manrique soon will follow her brothers into college soccer. She signed with California, Berkeley — as did her Top Hat club teammate, former Gwinnett Online Campus classmate and Brookwood senior Ayo Oke — giving her a chance to play in the ultra-competitive Pac-12.
She also looked at Florida, North Carolina and Santa Clara, but knew Cal was the right fit from the start.
“Being able to play in the Pac-12 is exciting, it’s a really difficult league full of good teams,” she said.
Before she focuses on college soccer or future national team commitments, Manrique has work to do with her high school team.
“I just want to see how far we can make it (in the playoffs),” she said. “We have a really good team this year. I think we can make it far. I think we have a good chance if we keep the work level up.”
Hayes, who has watched Manrique play since a young age when she started at Atlanta Fire United, is excited to see how his striker plays in her first trip to the high school playoffs and beyond.
“This year has been really enjoyable to have Ari on the team,” Hayes said. “I was her coach when she was coming through the youth academy and I knew she was going to make it big. Seeing her now, her focus and ability and desire, it has been awesome to see her full circle. We all know she is only going to keep progressing and reach even higher levels in college and at the National Team level.”
