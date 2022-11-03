North Gwinnett Bulldogs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bill Stewart
Record: 7-2, 5-0 region
Last week: Beat Discovery 45-8
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 7-2, 5-0 region
Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 50-13
Georgia High School Association reclassification put longtime football rivals Norcross and North Gwinnett back in the same region this season, and Game 10 brings what many expected — the two teams will decide the Region 7-AAAAAAA champion.
These two teams met often with region titles on the line when they played every season from 2003-2016, and even met once for the state championship, won by Norcross in 2013. North has won the previous three meetings with Norcross in decisive fashion, 51-21 in 2019, 42-13 in 2018 and 35-14 in 2017.
All signs point to more even matchup this time.
After losses to Brookwood and Mill Creek the first two weeks of the season, Norcross has won seven straight games by large margins, including a 50-13 win over Peachtree Ridge last week. A.J. Watkins completed 16 of 19 passes for 222 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed six times for 32 yards in the Peachtree Ridge win, leading an offense that also got stellar play from Myron McNeil (87 percent blocking grade, four pancake blocks), Lawson Luckie (six catches for 49 yards, two TDs, 89 percent blocking grade, three pancake blocks), Nakai Poole (six catches for 88 yards, TD), Michael Ammons (12 rushes for 71 yards) and Zion Taylor (three catches for 59 yards, TD).
The Blue Devils’ top defensive performers last week included Jonathan Mathis (12 tackles, one pass breakup), Antonio Molder (11 tackles, two for losses, two pass breakups), Sha’Kwan McKnight (eight tackles, two for losses, 1/2 sack), Olivier Belot (eight tackles, three for losses, 1 1/2 sacks), John Woods (seven tackles, two for losses, one fumble recovery) and Michael Straughter (seven tackles, four for losses).
North has been equally impressive in region play, winning five straight games, all by 20 or more points. The most recent was last Friday’s 45-8 victory over Discovery.
Ryan Hall went 8 of 12 passing for 149 yards and two TDs in that victory, and Will Collins had an 11-yard TD catch and was 6-for-6 on PATs. Both Xavier Jean (92 percent blocking grade, two pancake blocks) and Logan Ressel (91 percent blocking grade, two pancake blocks) played well up front.
The defense was led last Friday by new Ohio State commitment Kayden McDonald (six tackles, three for losses, one QB hurry) and Cole Funderburk (four tackles, two for losses, one sack, two QB hurries).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: GPB
Last meeting: North won 51-21 in 2019
Location: Norcross High School
Recommended for you
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office released its "Wanted In Gwinnett" list this week, and is looking for the following six individuals. Click for more.WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Oct. 31
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.