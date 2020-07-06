The product of a Gwinnett soccer family is ready to take the next step in his own playing career.
Tyler Wolff, Atlanta United’s newest Homegrown Player signing, is the son of Austin FC head coach and longtime U.S. National Team fixture and MLS standout Josh Wolff. His mother, Angela, played soccer at Brookwood and at Georgia State. His uncle, Ricky Wolff, is a longtime area coach and the technical director for Gwinnett Soccer Academy.
The 17-year-old carved his own path with Atlanta United’s Academy team over the past year after previously playing for the Columbus Crew’s feeder program when his father was an assistant coach there. The Wolffs’ move to Braselton brought Tyler to United, and he split online classes with a class at Mill Creek, which allowed him to focus on his soccer development.
His reward came with a pro contract from Atlanta United, and his debut with the first team could come at the MLS is Back Tournament, which begins this week in Florida.
“It will be a little nervous, but I’m excited to get out there,” Wolff said of a possible first-team debut. “It’s been fun playing with these guys and I’m looking forward to it.”
Wolff’s promotion came after showing well with United’s Academy team, scoring 14 goals in a 2019-20 season shortened to 11 matches. He has trained with the club’s first-teamers and saw action in a Feb. 8 match against Birmingham Legion FC, drawing a penalty. He logged 62 minutes against the Charleston Battery for Atlanta United 2, and likely figures to see his most action in the near future with the USL side.
“Tyler is a young attacking player who has shown a lot of potential and we’re excited that his development will continue at Atlanta United,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement after Wolff’s Homegrown signing. “Since joining the academy, he’s shown the drive and determination to get to that next level. We’ve been able to challenge Tyler in high-level academy matches, the USL environment, and first team environment and he’s shown he’s belonged at each level. On the field, he has the quality and versatility to play anywhere across the front four and we believe he has capability to grow into a key contributor at the pro level.”
Wolff’s time in training camp at IMG Academy in Florida with the team’s more experienced players has enhanced his development.
“I didn’t really play with USL, from my U17 Academy team to the first team was a pretty good jump,” Wolff said. “Getting experience down at IMG was definitely helpful. But it’s been relatively smooth. Playing with some of these players, this attack Atlanta has, I think it’s some of the best. Playing with these guys has been an awesome experience.”
It has been what he hoped for when he chose the Atlanta United program.
“I picked Atlanta because I think it’s a very stable environment for me,” Wolff said. “I have family here. I know the area. Coming in her as an outsider, looking at the system Atlanta brings from the Academy to USL to the first team, there’s a very clear path of how an Academy player can get to the first team.”
