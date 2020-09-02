Atlanta United played Inter Miami CF to a 0-0 draw Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium behind goalkeeper Brad Guzan and a stout defense.
Guzan made three saves to preserve the clean sheet — his second in three matches — and 17-year-old Homegrown Tyler Wolff, the son of Austin FC head coach and former U.S. National Team forward Josh Wolff, made his club debut.
Ezequiel Barco made his first start since the MLS is Back Tournament and Emerson Hyndman also returned from injury after missing Saturday’s match against Orlando City SC.
After applying pressure throughout the opening minutes, Atlanta’s best chance came in the 11th minute. Hyndman played Brooks Lennon to the right wing, where Lennon took a pair of touches before unleashing a cross to the far post. Erick Torres, making his first start with the club, was able to get on the end of it, but his left-footed touch went over the bar.
Atlanta continued to own possession throughout the game, finishing with 60 percent, but was unable to find a breakthrough. Guzan made one save in the second half, and Miles Robinson made a crucial block in the 89th minute to keep the match level.
Atlanta United (3-4-1, 10 points) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 5 against Orlando City SC (8 p.m., FOX, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor).
