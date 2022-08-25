USATSI_18074276_168386371_lowres.png

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Tyler White snapped a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth inning with a towering solo home run to left field, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 2-0 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Starter Kyle Muller and three relievers combined on a four-hit shutout as Gwinnett improved to 59-61.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.