ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Tyler White snapped a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth inning with a towering solo home run to left field, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 2-0 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Starter Kyle Muller and three relievers combined on a four-hit shutout as Gwinnett improved to 59-61.
Held to three hits over the first seven innings by Lehigh Valley left-hander Kent Emanuel, the Stripers jumped on left-hander Jace Fry (L, 4-2) in the eighth. White led off with his go-ahead homer (15) to left field, giving Gwinnett a 1-0 lead. Hendrik Clementina followed with a single and later scored on a two-out single by Hernan Perez to make it 2-0.
Muller scattered four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out nine. Relievers Jesus Cruz (W, 2-1), Darren O'Day (H, 2), and Jacob Webb (S, 3) combined on 2.1 hitless frames to finish the game. White (2-for-3, homer, RBI) and Perez (3-for-4, double, RBI) had five of the Stripers' six hits on the night.
The shutout was Gwinnett's seventh of the season, and the first since a 1-0 win on August 19 vs. Memphis. Perez is batting .450 (18-for-40) with four doubles, one homer, eight runs, nine RBIs, seven steals, and a 1.090 OPS in his last 10 games. Webb's save was the 21st of his career, third all-time in Gwinnett history behind only Jairo Asencio (53) and Craig Kimbrel (23).
Gwinnett and Lehigh Valley will play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Right-hander Ian Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the IronPigs.
