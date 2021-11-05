DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators claimed a 3-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at Gas South Arena thanks to a shutout from goalie Tyler Parks.
Forward Cody Sylvester and Derek Nesbitt shined for the Gladiators (2-1-0-0) with a goal and an assist each, and Tim Davison pitched in three assists to back up Parks' first shutout of the season. Parks stopped all 17 shots he faced.
After sustained pressure by Atlanta late in the first period, Sylvester took advantage of a power-play opportunity by scoring a rebound on a shot attempt by Nesbitt to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead (18:41). The goal marked the first tally of the 2021-2022 campaign for Sylvester. The Gladiators finished the first period outshooting the Icemen 11-6.
In the middle of the second period, Davison made a strong defensive play that sparked an attacking push from Atlanta leading to a series of scoring chances. After a Gladiators penalty, Davison sent Sylvester and Roy on a two-on-one shorthanded breakaway. Then, Hugo Roy slotted one in the back of the net after a dump off pass from Cody Sylvester to give the hosts a short-handed goal and a 2-0 lead (13:56). The second period goal Roy scored marked his team-leading third goal of the season.
Nesbitt gave the Gladiators a 3-0 lead early in the third period after a Davison slap shot fell into Nesbitt's path (2:27). Atlanta ended up securing the shutout while outshooting the Icemen (2-1-1-0) 36-17.
