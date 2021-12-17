ESTERO, Fla. — Thanks to a stellar effort from goalie Tyler Parks, the Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Florida Everblades in a 2-1 victory at Hertz Arena in Estero on Friday night.
Mike Turner netted a goal early in the first period, and Cody Sylvester scored his 11th tally of the season to seal the win for Atlanta (11-10-2-0). Parks came up just short of a shutout with 35 saves on 36 shots.
Atlanta started the scoring early in the first period after Matt Harrington collected the puck from behind the net off a wrister from Elijiah Vilio and slid it in front of the net for Turner. Turner fired a wrister past goaltender Devin Cooley to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead (2:07).
Parks made an important pad save late in the second period to keep the Gladiators a goal up after a breakaway opportunity for Florida defenseman Ben Masella.
The Gladiators took a 2-0 advantage midway through the third period after Mike Pelech found Sylvester in front of the net. Sylvester then slid the puck under Cooley for his 11th goal of the season (6:42).
Florida (12-7-2-3) scored late in the third period after Kody Mcdonald netted one from the low slot to make it 2-1 (18:48).
Parks picked up his 10th win of the season and finished the game with 35 saves on 36 shots.
The Gladiators meet the Everblades for the final game of the week Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
