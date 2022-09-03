SUGAR HILL — Tyler Maloof still trails his dad by 206 wins, his grandfather by 157 and his uncle by 174.
But No. 1, always a special one, is in the books.
The latest member of the Maloof family coaching tree earned his first career victory as head coach Friday night, leading Lanier’s football team to a 19-14 victory over visiting Johns Creek. He followed his father, Norcross’ head coach Keith (207 career wins), his grandfather George (158 wins) and his uncle Kevin (175 wins) into the head coaching ranks.
The younger Maloof was a Norcross assistant before taking over at Lanier prior to this season.
“I’m glad to get the first one out of the way,” Tyler Maloof said. “I’m excited for our team and community. I’m very proud of our team for overcoming some adversity and finding a way to win.”
The milestone victory was highlighted by a pair of long touchdown passes from Preston Ratliff to Chase Jameson. The duo hooked up for a 42-yard scoring strike in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead, then connected for a 63-yard TD with 4:46 left in the third quarter after Johns Creek had tied the score 7-7 on Michael McClellan’s 41-yard TD pass to Kyle Vaka. The PAT failed and Lanier led 13-7.
The Longhorns went up 19-7 in the fourth quarter when Joel Parrish returned an interception 24 yards for a score. The two-point conversion failed.
Sam Oppenheimer’s 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds left closed the final margin, but the Lanier victory was secured moments later.
Jameson finished with four catches for 139 yards, and Ratliff threw for 144 yards on five completions. Lanier also had success in the ground game from Kaden Beard (20 rushes, 79 yards) and Tayo Ashadele (nine rushes, 76 yards).
