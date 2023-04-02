DULUTH — Tyler Harmon made 37 saves to secure his first professional shutout and Cody Sylvester scored three goals as the Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Florida Everblades 4-0 Sunday afternoon.
The Gladiators (34-27-6-1) stormed out of the gate and opened the scoring just 49 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead (:49). Mike Pelech shoveled a pass to Sylvester, who wired home his 34th goal of the season.
Atlanta made it a 2-0 lead late in the middle frame as the club took a two-goal lead into the second intermission (18:56). Sang-Hoon Shin finished off a beautiful tic-tac-toe play with Pelech and Sylvester for his 28th goal of the year.
The Gladiators scored midway through the third period to extend their lead to 3-0 (10:45). Shin dropped the puck to a trailing Sylvester, who fired home his second goal of the night.
Atlanta retained its three-goal lead for most of the third period, forcing Florida (36-22-4-4) to pull its goaltender late, and the Gladiators made the visitors pay.
Sylvester intercepted an Everblades’ pass in his defensive zone and fired the puck 200 feet into Florida’s empty net to complete the hat trick with his 36th goal of the year.
Cam Johnson made 31 saves in the loss for Florida.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.