SNELLVILLE — Grayson’s baseball team picked up a huge victory Friday night at Brookwood, winning the decisive third game of the schools’ weeklong series 2-1.
Tyler Gray (7-2) pitched the Rams (22-4, 9-3) to victory in a complete-game, four-hitter. He struck out three and walked none.
Grayson, despite only five hits, got two first-inning runs to give Gray all the support he needed. Bodie Eilertson had a double and an RBI for the Rams, while Justin Bogard and Henry Hunter also had doubles.
Grayson won the region series' opener Monday before Brookwood won Game 2 on Wednesday.
