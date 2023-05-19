Bonacia serve.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Federico Bonacia serves during a doubles match against Emory on April 18, 2023.

 GGC Athletics

MOBILE, Ala. — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team earned a pair of victories Thursday to advance to the semifinal round of the NAIA National Championship tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center.

The No. 2-seeded Grizzlies (20-1) opened with a 4-0 victory over No. 15 St. Thomas University (Florida) in resumption of Wednesday’s Round of 16 match that was halted by inclement weather.

