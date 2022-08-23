The Atlanta Gladiators announced Tuesday that the ECHL ice hockey team has signed forward Brandon Schultz for the 2022-23 season.
Schultz is the 11th player and the sixth forward to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.
"Brandon adapted to the pro game nicely as a rookie last season," Gladiators president Jerry James said. "We're excited to have him in Atlanta."
Schultz, 26, registered 25 points (12G-13A) as a rookie with the Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye last season.
"Schultz is a solid two-way forward with speed and skill who put up great numbers in limited time in Toledo," Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle said. "He will be a great addition to this team. I look forward to working with him."
The 5-foot-7, 160-pound forward spent two years at Northeastern University before transferring to Northern Michigan University for his junior and senior seasons. Schultz contributed 28 points (9G-19A) through 72 NCAA Division I games with the Huskies and the Wildcats.
"I'm looking forward to meeting all the guys soon at camp, and I'm excited about the year," said Schultz. "Coach Pyle stressed how good of a group of guys they are in that locker room, and I look forward to meeting everyone and getting the season going."
A native of Estero, Florida, Schultz skated at the IceForum in Duluth when he played for the TPH Thunder 16U AAA team during the 2011-12 season.
Schultz joins Dylan Carabia (D), Tim Davison (D), Jacob Graves (D), Gabe Guertler (F), Eric Neiley (F), Hugo Roy (F), Alex Sakellaropoulos (G), Cody Sylvester (F), Derek Topatigh (D), and Mike Turner (F) as players to have signed with the Gladiators for 2022-23.
