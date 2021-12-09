Mixed martial arts and combat sports in general are very unique; the schedules for both boxing and MMA are nearly year around. Fans of either sport can expect great fights on most weekends throughout the year.
Last weekend at UFC Vegas 44 was no exception.
In the main event, Jose Aldo scored a decision victory over Rob Font with a renewed emphasis on leg kicks, as well as precision in his striking overall. The victory put Aldo, The King of Rio, one step closer to the Bantamweight throne.
In the co-main event Rafael Fiziev ran his winning streak to five in the Lightweight division with a devastating knockout of Brad Riddell via wheel kick. Clay Guida stole the show last Saturday night as the Carpenter showcased the heart of a lion in a come from behind victory over Leonardo Santos after surviving a bevy of knees to the face in the first round. Guida roared back in the second round scoring a takedown and finishing the fight by locking up a victory by submission with a rear-naked choke.
This Saturday, December 11 the Ultimate Fighting Championship closes out its 2021 pay-per-view schedule with a stacked UFC 269 card headlined by two title fights in front of a sold out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Charles Oliveira looks to make his first title defense in the Lightweight division versus Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier.
In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes, makes her long awaited return to the women’s Bantamweight division facing Julianna "The Venezuelan Vixen" Pena. Saturday’s main event Lightweight title matchup between Poirier and Oliveira pits two of the most accomplished fighters in the UFC against each other. The two combatants have combined for 54 fights, 39 wins, 30 finishes, and 29 bonuses. During the last 3 1/2 years Oliveira has been on a remarkable run culminating with a win versus Michael Chandler to capture the Lightweight title at UFC 262 in Houston in May. Having not lost since 2017, Oliveira has etched his name in the record books three times.
Throughout his career, Oliveira has proven to be a technician on the ground using his Brazilian-Jujitsu acumen to amass a record of 14 submission victories in the UFC. Oliveira also holds the record of overall finishes in the UFC with 17. Throughout his career Oliveira has produced exciting fights, earning17 bonuses in his career, which is a UFC record. The question of the Brazilians legitimacy as a champion comes from his strength of schedule. For example, during his nine-fight win streak, Oliveira has not fought a former UFC champion.
In contrast, while winning seven out of his last eight fights, Poirier has knocked off four former UFC champions, including Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Max Holloway and Conor McGregor. Most recently, the Louisiana native dominated the last two fights of the trilogy with McGregor at UFC 257 and UFC 264 this year. A third win and a title will make a strong case for Poirier as fighter of the year. A championship victory is the last box Poirier has to check off in his illustrious career. When talking about the importance of winning a championship, Poirier said "this is 25 minutes for eternity. Nobody can take that away; it’s win by any means necessary."
Although Poirier would take the victory by any means necessary, the Louisiana native will likely look to avoid the ground at all cost as Oliveira is lethal when the fight hits the floor. Poirier’s best path to victory is in the standup, testing the heart and will of the champion. In the past, Oliveira’s heart has been called into question. This week Oliveira fired back saying "he’s going to find out whether I do not have heart." Will Oliveira earn a statement win and continue his reign as champion Saturday night? Or will Dustin Poirier finally reach the top of the mountain and cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time? All questions will be answered when the octagon door locks Saturday night.
In the women’s Bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena there is no doubting the greatness of Amanda Nunes. Since making her UFC debut in 2013, the Lionness has bulldozed through some of the greats in women’s MMA history including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and current UFC women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes first captured UFC gold at UFC 200 with a knockout victory over Tate becoming the UFC woman’s Bantamweight champion after a win over then superstar Ronda Rousey. In her first title defense, Nunes entered rarefied air becoming the first woman to be a two-division champion in UFC history by knocking out Cris Cyborg to become the women’s Featherweight champion at UFC 232. Since then the UFC has had a difficult time finding challenging opponents for the Brazilian.
Prior to getting a fight booked with Nunes, Pena had grown frustrated with the UFC for not giving her a title shot. Pena said, "nobody’s had a tougher road in the UFC, it’s time for Amanda to quit ducking. It’s my fight." Since her win on the Ultimate Fighter Season 18 in 2013, Pena has been a staple in the UFC known for her relentless pressure and wrestling. Pena possesses an impressive resume being the only contender in the women’s Bantamweight division on a winning streak. Pena also has notable wins over Sara McMann, Cat Zingano, and Jessica Eye. The animosity between Pena and Nunes is real. Pena’s biggest gripe is that Nunes is holding up the vision having not fought at Bantamweight since 2019. A path to victory for Pena is unclear, the Venezuelan vixen's best chance is likely to use her clinch game and wrestling to neutralize Nunes’ power. Nunes has amassed 13 knockout victories in 21 MMA victories overall. Pena has a chance to pull the upset with her take down accuracy of over 50% and take down average of over 2.5 per fight.
The co-main event will be an interesting contrast in styles. Also on the main card, at Welterweight number 12 Geoff Neal returns to the octagon versus number 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio. On a 2-fight skid, Neal is in desperate search of a win to put him back on a championship trajectory. Neal has lived up to his Handz of Steel nickname throughout his career with eight knockouts in 13 victories overall. Neal has proven to be a well-rounded fighter with an accuracy percentage of over 50% in both takedowns and striking. In contrast to Neal, Ponzinibbio has been on an impressive run of late winning eight out of his last nine fights to push his record to 28-4. Out of those 28 wins, the Argentine Dagger has 15 victories by knockout. Not everything has been great for the 35-year-old, in 2020, he dealt with a life threatening staff infection. Hopefully Ponzinibbo can put his health scare behind him in what promises to be a slugfest Saturday night in the Welterweight division.
At Flyweight, former Bantamweight champion Cody "No Love" Garbrandt makes his debut versus number six ranked Kai Kara-France. Garbrandt fell on hard times at Bantamweight winning just once in the last four years. Garbrandt feels good down at 125, telling Dana White "we should’ve done this a long time ago." Garbrandt mentioned that the move provides him with more focus and mental clarity. Garbrandt is looking for career resurgence Saturday night, but it will be a tall task against France. The New Zealand native has lived up to his "Don’t Blink" nickname with 10 of his 22 victories coming via knockout. France has only lost twice in the last five years, with one of those losses coming to current champion Flyweight Brandon Moreneo. Look for Garbrandt to use his wrestling to neutralize France’s power.
In the main card opener at Bantamweight bright young stars Sean O’Malley and Raulvian Paiva square off. O’Malley has been one of the premier knockout artist in the UFC during his young career. Out of 14 MMA wins for O’Malley, 10 have come via knockout. Since losing to Marlon Vera in August 2020, O’Malley is on a two-fight win streak with wins over Thomas Almeda and Kris Moutinho. Paiva is a definite step up in competition for O’Malley, with a MMA record of 21-3 Paiva is on a win streak of his own, winning his last three fights. Although Paiva is a very talented fighter, O’Malley‘s striking may be too much to handle. O’Malley lands an astounding 8.25 significant strikes per minute with an accuracy of 62%. To win, Paiva will likely have to look for a submission. Saturday night both men have the opportunity to crack into the top 15. Anytime the "Sugar Show" steps in the octagon, it is going to be a fun fight.
On the pre-limbs, fans are in for a treat. Top 10 Featherweights Josh Emmett and Dan 50k Ige face off. At Bantamweight, the UFC legend Dominick Cruz returns to the octagon versus Pedro Munhoz. At Heavyweight, fan favorite Tai "BamBam" Tuivasa steps in to face Augusto Sakai. Saturday night’s card will provide fireworks from top to bottom. The action begins at 6:15 p.m. with the early prelims on ESPN plus. The action moves over to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. for the prelims. The main card will be on ESPN plus pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m.
