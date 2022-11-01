With a move up into the state’s highest classification this year, the Buford wrestling team is now officially a Class AAAAAAA team to beat.
The Wolves, who won traditional and dual Class AAAAAA state crowns in 2021 and 2022, enter the season confident and experienced, but also swimming in deeper water.
“I think Buford has a target on our back in most sports because we have been successful,” Buford wrestling coach Tom Beuglas said. “It seems like every time we move up a classification, we get new rivalries and the competition level goes up. Going to AAAAAAA will be no different.”
But Beuglas, who has coached at Buford since 2016 after 16 years at Parkview and eight years at Archer, is less consumed with whom the Wolves will face than he is with the Wolves themselves.
“I think AAAAAAA is going to be very tough,” said the veteran coach, whose team kicks off the 2022-23 campaign on Nov. 12 at the Lassiter Invitational in Marietta. “You have Camden County, who has not lost to anyone in Georgia in eight years. You have Mill Creek, West Forsyth and other really good teams.
“We cannot worry about anyone else. Our biggest concern is getting our best 14 wrestlers in the lineup at the right weights, staying healthy throughout, and wrestling our best in January and February. A lot can happen throughout the season, so hopefully we have some luck on our side this year.”
Fortunately, Buford has a strong nucleus to build around. He’ll have three returning state champions in junior Rylan Ibold and sophomores Maddox McArthur and Drew Gorman. Ibold is a two-time state champion in the 106-pound division and expects to move up to the 113-pound ranks this winter — and he expects to win another state crown.
“I’ve set some personal goals and my biggest goal is to win state again, that’s what I’m working for and that’s the main goal,” said Ibold, whose record at Buford is 65-3, including a 26-0 freshman season. “I also hope to make it to nationals this summer. I just want to work to try and make those goals.”
“Rylan is successful because he worked hard when he was growing up and came into high school as a high-level competitor,” Beuglas said of Ibold, who began wrestling at the age of 6. “He is a tough kid and does not like to lose. He has high expectations and is hard on himself. I know he is always going to work hard in practice and give you the best he has.”
In the history of high school wrestling in Georgia, only 48 competitors have been four-time state champions. Buford has had two — Chip Ness (2011-2014) and Nick Stonecheek (2017-2020). While Beuglas didn’t necessarily want to make the four-timer assumption with Ibold or any other wrestler, Ibold had no qualms about his intention to shoot for four titles.
“I will be honest, I don’t like to talk about that to kids,” said Beuglas, who has coached 42 individual state champions. “I think it puts added pressure on them that they don’t need. It is really hard. You have to be at your best for all four years. No injuries, no illness, in addition to beating everyone in your weight class.
“It is a lot for a wrestler to take on, that is why it is rarely done. We just want Rylan to do his best every year, and if that is first — great. If that is fifth, we will still be happy for him and his family. We will support him no matter what he places each year.”
“That’s definitely a goal of mine and that stands out for me,” said Ibold. “It helps to win four state championships if you want to keep wrestling — college coaches kind of notice that.”
They might differ on the pressures of shooting for four state championships, but Beuglas and Ibold are on the same page when it comes to the upcoming season.
“We’re in a great position to possibly win that third state championship in a row,” said Ibold. “We’ve got some hammers on our team. There’s Drew Gorman, a returning state champ, and Maddox McArthur, a returning state champ, and Conor McCloskey, who got second at state. We’ve got a great team this year. I’m very excited to see what see what we can do.”
“We have some outstanding individuals,” said Beuglas. “Our biggest challenge is going to be getting all of them in the lineup. We have a lot of good kids that are very close in weight (and) there are more kids than lineup spots. We also have some areas where we will be very young and less experienced. We are also counting on a few football players to fill our upper weights. We just hope they have a great season and come to us injury-free.”
Ibold, Beuglas said, is a leader by example, and Ibold said he thinks his leadership philosophy shows up primarily in Buford practice sessions.
“My main goal is to keep the team motivated,” he said. “I want to make sure everyone is working hard in practice every day, because that’s where you get better with your teammates, just working as hard as you can. I like to make sure everyone is keeping each other accountable and working their hardest.”
Recommended for you
Instead of staying home for the holidays, many friends and families say that a vacation getaway during the November-December season is a perfect way to experience gratitude, joy and magic while creating lifetime memories. Whether your readers observe Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hannukah or no specif… Click for more.TRAVEL TUESDAY: Start planning your holiday getaways
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented