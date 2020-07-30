Two members of the Philadelphia Phillies staff tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, the club announced, and all activities at Citizens Bank Park have been called off.
The positive tests — a member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse staff — forced a cancellation of this weekend’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays. No players have tested positive, according to the Phillies.
Philadelphia hasn’t played since Sunday.
