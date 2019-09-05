LAWRENCEVILLE — It wasn’t necessarily the number of hits the Columbus Clippers in Game 2 of the Governors Cup semifinal series against the Gwinnett Stripers that made the difference, it was when they got them.
Three two-out hits produced five two-out RBIs, with Dioner Navarro’s three-run home run in the top of the fourth being the big blow as the Clippers took command of the series with a 7-3 victory Thursday before 1,503 fans at Coolray Field.
Navarro added a fourth two-out RBI with his eighth-inning single and finished the night 2-for-4, while Daniel Johnson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ernie Clement was 2-for-4 to help back the pitching of Logan Allen (1-0) and two relievers to help give the Clippers a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.
“We made a few mistakes when we were ahead in the count and made some poor pitches that (Columbus) capitalized on,” Gwinnett manager Damon Berryhill said. “Overall, they hit the ball hard maybe three or four times (Thursday) night, but they made them count.
“We’re battling, but we’ve just got to do a better job of making quality pitches, especially when we’re getting ahead in the count. It’s understandable when you fall behind, but when you’re ahead in the count, we’ve got to be able to put them away.”
Ryan LaMarre got the Stripers off to a good start by taking Allen’s first pitch into the bullpen in right field for a leadoff solo homer that quickly put the Stripers up 1-0.
Cristian Pache then added a two-out RBI single in the second to make the score 2-0 before Columbus turned the game around with a little two-out magic of its own in the top of the fourth.
Johnson got the Clippers on the board by lining a single into left passed a diving Pedro Florimon at third, brining home Bobby Bradley, who had coaxed a one-out walk from Ian Anderson (0-1), and cut the Gwinnett lead in half at 2-1.
Clement then followed with a single through the hole between first and second to set the stage for Navarro, who launched a 3-1 pitch form Anderson just out of the reach of a leaping Austin Riley for a three-run homer that vaulted the Clippers on front at 4-2.
The Stripers tried to get back in the game in the fifth when Drew Waters led off with a double and LaMarre followed by drawing a walk.
Sean Kazmar Jr. then sent a deep drive to straightaway center that Bradley Zimmer looked like he had a bead on, but the ball tipped off his glove for an error that allowed Waters to score and pull the Stripers to within 4-3, and left runners on first and second with nobody out.
But Allen rebounded to induced a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Riley, and then got Florimon to bounce harmlessly to second to keep the Columbus lead intact. Allen finished the night by scattering five hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.
“Yeah, that was a chance to jump on top,” Berryhill said. “The last two games, we haven’t been swinging it real well, and pitching-wise, we’re making a few too many mistakes.”
In the next half-inning, Johnson followed Mark Mathias’ lead-off walk with his second hit and second RBI of the night with a double that restored the Clippers’ advantage to two runs at 5-3.
Then in the seventh, Columbus put two runners on base on bloops singles by Bradley and Clement off recently acquired Caleb Thielbar, and Navarro delivered a two-out single to left to drive in Bradley, the team’s seventh two-out run out of 12 total thus far in the series, and extend the lead to 6-3.
Andrew Velazquez then added the exclamation point with his solo homer onto the berm in right-center with one out in the top of the ninth to stretch the Columbus lead to 7-3, and Cam Hill and Josh Smith combined to hold the Stripers scoreless on just two hits over the final 3 2/3 innings, with Smith closing out the game to record the save.
The Stripers will send International League wins leader Kyle Wright (11-4, 4.17 ERA) to the mound to try to stave off elimination as the series shifts to Columbus for Game 3 on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. The Clippers will start Shao-Ching Chiang (9-9, 5.15 ERA).
Aside from having Wright and IL ERA leader Bryse Wilson available this weekend, the Stripers can also hang their hopes on the fact that they had the third-best road record in the league this season at 39-31, while Columbus posted an ordinary 35-35 record at home.
“We’ve still got three quality starters,” Berryhill said. “We’ve got Kyle throwing the ball (Friday), and he’s been outstanding this year for us. We’ve got some new bodies (on the roster), but we’ve had new bodies all year, and we’ve been able to find a way (to win). Plenty of times this year, we’ve run off three straight (wins), so (the series) is not out of our reach.”