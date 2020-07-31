The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and quarterback Danny Etling on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Davison appeared in all 16 games with 12 starts in 2019, his first season with the Falcons, and had a career-high 55 total tackles (26 solo), 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.
Etling spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Falcons practice squad after being claimed off of waivers from New England on Aug. 14, 2019.
