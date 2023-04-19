xx_DSC0999.jpg

Scenes and action during Tuesday night’s State second-round Soccer game played at Mill Creek. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

HOSCHTON — An unfortunate draw placed fifth-ranked Mill Creek and sixth-ranked Walton into a second-round matchup, and the two boys soccer teams played a classic Tuesday night.

The host Hawks carried a one-goal lead for much of the match only to watch Walton score twice in a two-minute span in the match’s late stages for a 2-1 victory in the Class AAAAAAA second round. The Raiders (13-4-2) will host Parkview in next week’s quarterfinals.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

