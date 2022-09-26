©Dale Zanine 2022_09_16 00549.jpg
Mill Creek's Cam Robinson runs against Cedar Grove on Sept. 16, 2022 at Mill Creek High School.

Two Gwinnett County varsity football games have moved to Thursday from Friday to avoid weather issues related to Hurricane Ian.

The Archer at Brookwood and Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek games will be played Thursday, the schools involved announced Monday. It is the region-opening game for all four teams.

